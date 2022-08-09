ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, KY

WKYT 27

Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Metro News

City of Hurricane crew reflects on flood recovery work in Kentucky

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team of employees from the city of Hurricane are back in West Virginia after spending a week helping folks in Letcher County, Kentucky begin the long road to recovery. Ronnie Woodall lead Hurricane’s Mobile Infrastructure Response Unit into the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky back on...
HURRICANE, WV
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
Kentucky State
Miracle, KY
Jackson, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
wymt.com

Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY
q95fm.net

Additional FEMA Public Assistance Available

Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
FEMA
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opens doors as donation and distribution site for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday. “We had to do a lot of cleaning and stuff like that so they did that on Friday, we organized Saturday and Sunday and we’re open today,” said one of the site’s coordinators, Bailey Richards. “It came together so fast and I’ve kind of been calling this the flood relief free store.”
HAZARD, KY
The Associated Press

Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky

The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

