spectrumnews1.com
'I lost everything': Floyd County woman hopeful for FEMA aid after floods destroy her home
LEBURN, Ky. — Over two weeks after devastating floods rocked eastern Kentucky, people who live there are still filing for federal aid to rebuild. One of those is Floyd County resident Sharon Newsome. What You Need To Know. FEMA assistance is available for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Some...
WKYT 27
Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County; two new FEMA centers open
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened. The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An...
Metro News
City of Hurricane crew reflects on flood recovery work in Kentucky
HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team of employees from the city of Hurricane are back in West Virginia after spending a week helping folks in Letcher County, Kentucky begin the long road to recovery. Ronnie Woodall lead Hurricane’s Mobile Infrastructure Response Unit into the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky back on...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
wymt.com
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
New distribution center for flood victims opens in Perry County
The place where JCPenney once stood, is now the place where flood victims from across the area can get what they need.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
q95fm.net
Additional FEMA Public Assistance Available
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin,...
WLWT 5
Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
wymt.com
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
wymt.com
Old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opens doors as donation and distribution site for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday. “We had to do a lot of cleaning and stuff like that so they did that on Friday, we organized Saturday and Sunday and we’re open today,” said one of the site’s coordinators, Bailey Richards. “It came together so fast and I’ve kind of been calling this the flood relief free store.”
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
OH-TF1 to remain in Kentucky due to more potential flooding
OH-TF1 completed their search and rescue missions in the area of Breathitt County and have moved into a staging position near Lexington. With rain in the forecast, the team is prepared to respond if necessary.
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
