BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man accused of harboring a runaway girl. Pedro "Kiko" Hinojos, Jr., 39, is 5'8" and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. Deputies say he is wanted for...

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO