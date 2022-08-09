ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidio County, TX

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office detain 3 illegal immigrants

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday evening, Brewster County deputies received information of a suspicious person, on private property, just south of Alpine. Upon their arrival, a deputy encountered 3 suspects, who attempted to flee. The deputy detained 2 suspects and was...
