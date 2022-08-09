Des Moines fire station on the move after unanimous city council vote

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than an hour of public comment from neighbors Monday night, the Des Moines City Council voted to proceed with moving Fire Station Four.

The vote was 7-0 to proceed with the $10.5 million project. The station will be moved to the area of 19th Street and Clark Street, which is only about a mile away from where it is currently located at 917 University Avenue.

The department says the move will help improve response times and replace the 2nd oldest firehouse in the city.

About half a dozen neighbors showed up to discuss how the purchase of the land and the bulldozing of two homes on the site would affect them. Concerns over the price being paid for the homes were discussed as well as clarification of where fire vehicles will be pulling out during emergencies.

The city plans to spend $500,000 for the property.

