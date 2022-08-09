ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines fire station on the move after unanimous city council vote

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVDBo_0hAUSCcA00

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than an hour of public comment from neighbors Monday night, the Des Moines City Council voted to proceed with moving Fire Station Four.

The vote was 7-0 to proceed with the $10.5 million project. The station will be moved to the area of 19th Street and Clark Street, which is only about a mile away from where it is currently located at 917 University Avenue.

Person of interest identified in Polk County homicide

The department says the move will help improve response times and replace the 2nd oldest firehouse in the city.

About half a dozen neighbors showed up to discuss how the purchase of the land and the bulldozing of two homes on the site would affect them. Concerns over the price being paid for the homes were discussed as well as clarification of where fire vehicles will be pulling out during emergencies.

The city plans to spend $500,000 for the property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Ingersoll Avenue growth continues with new project announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — More construction is coming to Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. A new development will go up in the 3900 block of Ingersoll. Block 39, LLC bought two parcels of land there, saying the existing buildings will be torn down to make room for two new ones. Developers say the project will […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Indianola officials address people's concerns on small parking spaces

INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola are saying that the parking spaces in the town square are too small and that there are not enough parking spots available. This comes as residents get accustomed to the newly revitalized downtown. One Facebook post that details those concerns has more than...
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Des Moines, IA
Cars
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Des Moines, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines School District Still Needing To Hire Dozens of Teachers

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's largest public school district is still trying to hire 40-teachers and some support staffers ahead of the start of the new school year. The Des Moines Public School district is offering veteran teachers $50,000 toward their retirement savings if they agree to stay on another year. Des Moines Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder says 60-veteran teachers have accepted the offer, but they still need to hire 40-more teachers. He says the district employs 2,700 teachers and typically each year they'll see 200 retirements/resignations, but this past year that number was 300. Roeder says they expect to use long-term subs as the new school year begins, until the permanent positions can be filled. He says the daily pay for subs has gone from $150 to $180.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department proposes new fire station location

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is looking to move and replace one of its oldest fire stations in the next few years. Station 4 on University Ave., the second oldest fire station in the city, would be moved to the area of 19th Street and Clark Street. The fire department said […]
DES MOINES, IA
cityofames.org

Hall Named New Ames City Clerk

Deputy City Clerk Renee Hall was recently named Ames City Clerk, replacing Diane Voss who held the post for more than 25 years. Hall began her new position on Aug. 2. “As a current employee, Renee’s experience in the Ames City Clerk’s Office provides a strong foundation for continuing the excellent standard of service customers have come to expect,” said City Manager Steve Schainker. “We look forward to Renee’s leadership as the new City Clerk and building on the legacy of her predecessor.”
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ames Police Department investigating death at apartment complex

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of a person at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a deceased person at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments. The deceased person was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Beaverdale traffic headaches necessary to prevent future flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Driving through Beaverdale there are many construction projects blocking roads. After severe storms caused flooding in the Beaverdale neighborhood in 2018, the city sped up plans to build new stormwater infrastructure. “We’ve been working closest creek since the early 2000s,” Patrick Beane, the Clean Water Program Administrator for Des Moines Public […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Pleasant Hill donates a ladder truck to DMACC fire program

ANKENY, IOWA — A former DMACC student helped facilitate a big donation to her alma mater on Tuesday. The school accepted the gift of a used ladder truck for its Fire Science Program from the City of Pleasant Hill and their fire chief, Jamie Xayavong. Pleasant Hill recently purchased a new ladder truck. Rather than […]
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
1380kcim.com

Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday

Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ames Police investigating death of Iowa State University student

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of an Iowa State University student. Officers were called to an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue Wednesday on a report of a deceased person. Police say an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. […]
AMES, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Former teacher accuses Polk County principal of discrimination

A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. (Photo by Getty Images.) A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. Jacqueline Loew began working for Polk County’s Saydel Community School District in...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2020 Iowa derecho: two years later

IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to be the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US […]
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening

A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Preparing for opening day at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is nearly here. KCCI's Andrew Mollenbeck went to the fairgrounds on Wednesday to see the last minute preparations. The rides are being set up and the food stands are waiting on final deliveries. But some events have already started. The 4-H...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy