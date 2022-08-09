ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Accuser Back on the Witness Stand in Hollywood Police Battery Trial

The alleged victim in a police battery trial, who went missing when it was his turn to be cross-examined, was back in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday. Raymond Schachner Jr. admitted to having difficulties remembering details of the Aug. 6, 2019, arrest by Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri. It was...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal Tamarac stabbing under investigation, suspect in custody

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac. Authorities said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way. When Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.  One man was detained at the scene.No other details were released by authorities, who continue to investigate the incident.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man With Poor Driving Record Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Hit-and-Run

A North Miami man with a long list of traffic infractions is now charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood, court records show. Aundra Recardo Paisley, 50, was driving a rental car about 4:30 a.m. May 18 when he struck and killed a man walking along a sidewalk near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Seminole Police reported.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Speeding school bus pulled over in Boynton Beach

(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– The new school year has begun and Palm Beach County police officers are patrolling the roads, pulling over anyone that drives aboce the posted limit in school zones, including school busses. Boynton Beach Police Officers were seen by reporters from our partners at WPTV pulling over...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Trial of former Hollywood police officer accused of slapping handcuffed suspect continues

MIAMI - The trial for former Hollywood Police officer Matthew Barbieri continued Tuesday with three witnesses called to the stand. Barbieri is facing battery charges after he was caught on camera striking a handcuffed suspect.  We heard from a former lieutenant and two Hollywood police officers who were there the night of the incident.According to police reports, on August 6th, 2019, officer Barbieri and his partner responded to the Hollywood home for a domestic disturbance.  The victim, Raymond Schachner, who took the stand last week said he was naked in his bathroom with drugs when police arrived.  Barbieri claims...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

