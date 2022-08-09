Read full article on original website
Broward
1d ago
Awesome, attempted MURDER , $25,000 bail only $2,500 and is out, love these liberal democrat counties.
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
Fatal Tamarac stabbing under investigation, suspect in custody
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac. Authorities said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Landings Way. When Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died. One man was detained at the scene.No other details were released by authorities, who continue to investigate the incident.
Trial of former Hollywood police officer accused of slapping handcuffed suspect continues
MIAMI - The trial for former Hollywood Police officer Matthew Barbieri continued Tuesday with three witnesses called to the stand. Barbieri is facing battery charges after he was caught on camera striking a handcuffed suspect. We heard from a former lieutenant and two Hollywood police officers who were there the night of the incident.According to police reports, on August 6th, 2019, officer Barbieri and his partner responded to the Hollywood home for a domestic disturbance. The victim, Raymond Schachner, who took the stand last week said he was naked in his bathroom with drugs when police arrived. Barbieri claims...
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warning residents of bail bonds scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to beware of a new phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
