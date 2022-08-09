ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Board of Supervisors making change to Partial Self Fund Insurance Plans

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) A move from Tristar to Auxiant was approved by the Cass County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Tuesday.

Katie Schmit, with Assured Partners, presented information to the board about the county’s Partial Self Fund Plan portion of medical insurance.

Schmit says there are three reasons why they recommend Auxiant.

Schmit explains Assured Partners will assist with any service issues and process enrollments in the plan which will be a big benefit to the Auditor’s Office.

Atlantic School Board approves Disposal of School Property

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic School Board meeting, the Board approved the disposal of School property, such as desks and furniture. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber proposes selling the desks to other school districts. After that, the district will take an inventory of what is remaining and reach out to...
ATLANTIC, IA
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results

CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
CRESTON, IA
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park

The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint

(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
CRESTON, IA
School Officials Call for Motorists to Stay Watchful For Darting Kids

(Anita, IA) — School leaders in communities across Iowa are putting out urgent pleas for motorists to stay vigilant for small pedestrians over the next few weeks as classes are about to begin. In the southwestern Iowa town of Anita, CAM School District Superintendent Paul Croghan says drivers need to be watchful as many little kids may get excited and not look as they cross the street. Classes will start August 23rd in the CAM district, so Croghan says it’ll be a few weeks beyond that before youngsters get used to their new buildings and new schedules.
ANITA, IA
