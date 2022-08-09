Cass County Board of Supervisors making change to Partial Self Fund Insurance Plans

(Atlantic) A move from Tristar to Auxiant was approved by the Cass County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Tuesday.

Katie Schmit, with Assured Partners, presented information to the board about the county’s Partial Self Fund Plan portion of medical insurance.

Schmit says there are three reasons why they recommend Auxiant.

Schmit explains Assured Partners will assist with any service issues and process enrollments in the plan which will be a big benefit to the Auditor’s Office.