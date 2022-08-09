Read full article on original website
John Lennon Was ‘Hurt’ When Paul McCartney Asked Him to Work on The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’
John Lennon said Paul McCartney asked the Fab Four's personal assistant to work on the lyrics of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby."
Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87
Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
Jimmy Webb Said a Monkees Song Is 1 of the Best Songs Ever
Country singer Jimmy Webb said one of The Monkees' songs and one of The Everly Brothers' songs influenced him during his early career.
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
Paul McCartney Once Said John Lennon ‘Turned Nasty’ After Leaving The Beatles: ‘I Really Don’t Understand Why’
Paul McCartney said John Lennon "turned nasty" after leaving The Beatles, and it was something he never learned to understand.
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Michael Henderson, Pioneering Singer And Bassist, Dead At 71
Renowned jazz bassist and R&B singer, Michael Henderson, has died at 71 on Tuesday, July 19, in his home in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page. Though a cause of death was not mentioned, the statement did note that he passed away peacefully. He was reportedly admitted to Emory University Hospital two weeks ago for an undisclosed illness.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
George Harrison Didn’t Know Where Paul McCartney Got His Melodies
George Harrison didn't know where his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney got his melodies from most of the time.
George Harrison’s Joke About Paul McCartney Salvaged The Beatles’ First Meeting With Brian Epstein
Paul McCartney was late to The Beatles' first meeting with Brian Epstein. Epstein wasn't happy, but George Harrison's joke made things better.
The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked
It's been 60 years since the Temptations made their first appearance on the Billboard R&B charts with their first release on Motown, "(You're My) Dream Come True," a soulful ballad written and produced by Berry Gordy. That song peaked at No. 22, earning the Tempts a spot on Gordy's Motortown...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
John Lennon Said the Original Version of The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’ Was ‘Ridiculous’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "In My Life" originally had a connection to "Strawberry Fields Forever." The song appeared on a hit album.
John Lennon Felt George Harrison Plagiarized ‘My Sweet Lord’
John Lennon discussed what George Harrison could have done to prevent controversy surrounding "My Sweet Lord."
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison’s Early Recordings Were ‘Much Better’ Than the Finished Song
Pattie Boyd loved when George Harrison showed her his early recordings. She said they sounded better than the final product.
Gary Numan Recalls Wrecking His Own Career
Gary Numan identified the moment he’d wrecked his own career, but laughed about it taking longer than he’d expected to recover from the damage. He’d struggled with an undiagnosed developmental disorder since his early teens, and by his own admission it took him years to learn “how to be a famous person.” Looking back, he said he’d reached a point in 1981 when he felt he just couldn’t continue, and announced a series of farewell shows.
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95
Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
