New Haven, CT

Register Citizen

Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows

WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Frontier Building Sold For $73M+

A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Top School Posts Filled

The school district has chosen New Haven native Keisha Redd Hannans, who has been with the district for 14 years, as the replacement for departing assistant superintendent Ivelise Velazquez. Hannans, currently the assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, will transfer to Velazquez’s role of assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and assessment...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

NHPS Turns Out Of State For Cleaning Schools

The Board of Education voted to hire a new cleaning contractor for its schools this coming year, ditching a local Black-owned firm in favor of a Massachusetts-based company. That vote took place at the board’s regular biweekly meeting, held Monday night on Zoom. The board voted 6 – 1 in favor...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year

STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown

Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

New England Brewing Co. plans ‘lifetime move’ to West Haven

WEST HAVEN — In what city officials hope will be a cornerstone of shoreline redevelopment, the Planning and Zoning Commission quizzed developers for a highly-touted brewery project on issues such as parking, length of a lease and when the brewery and taproom might open. Developer Doug Gray of Eclipse...
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

10:45 AM: Russell Casts Ward 26’s 113th Vote

Erick Russell and his husband (and former state representative) Chris Lyddy, who live on Stevenson Road in Ward 26, walked out of the scorching heat and into the air-conditioned gymnasium at Davis Street school to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections Tuesday at around 10:45 a.m. They...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns after 2-year hiatus

(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!. The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.

