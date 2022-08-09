Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills returns for sale with a $40.5M discount

The best things in life come for free — or for multimillion-dollar discounts.

Villa Firenze , a sprawling 31,608-square-foot Italian-inspired estate that runs across 9.85 acres in prime Beverly Hills, California, has returned for sale asking $79.5 million. That marks $40.5 million off the $120 million the property asked in May. At one point, before auctioning off in 2021, it even asked $165 million in 2017, according to Mansion Global.

The brokerage representing the listing, Sotheby’s International Realty, notes the $120 million asking price was the owner’s way of testing the market at that time. That owner, Roy Eddleman — the founder of medical chemical company Spectrum LifeSciences — was the winning bidder of that early 2021 auction. He bought it for $51 million; 14 months later, in June 2022, he passed away at the age of 82.

Sotheby’s additionally notes that after Eddleman passed, his estate chose to price it to sell — and that the new asking price is based on recent comparable sales.

Villa Firenze most recently sold at auction in 2021 for $51 million. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

Its grounds include a lavish pool surrounded by palm trees. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

In 2017, the Italian-inspired mansion asked $165 million. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

The massive property fits a number of perks, such as this two-story library. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

Wood-beamed ceilings extend throughout, and this seating area has a fireplace. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property also includes oversize arched windows that let in light. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

A bedroom with a vaulted ceiling. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

There’s also plenty of room for entertaining guests. Adam Latham for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property has enough space for 12 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, plus multiple living and dining areas. The sale will also include a gated stone entry that leads to a motor court with a central fountain and a stone entry to the home.

Additional over-the-top features include a circular two-story — and double-height — library with handsome wood paneling and wood-beamed ceilings. The master suite has two bathrooms — and the home even has a designated room for gift wrapping, the listing notes.

The guest house has two bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms — while the “Pool Compound” includes a pool house with two other bedrooms next to the grand pool itself, as well as a cabana with an open kitchen. The grounds are also home to a lighted tennis court, a half-court for basketball, a practice soccer field and a maze for children.

Richard Klug, of Sotheby’s Beverly Hills brokerage, has the listing.