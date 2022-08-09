Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
At Least 2 Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near FIU
A late night crash in southwest Miami-Dade near FIU sent at least two people to the hospital. Following the collision, one driver helped rescue another person involved in the crash. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene near Southwest 8th Street and 109 Avenue after the crash involving three vehicles, with...
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash at major intersection in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue was temporarily shut down after a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 10:09 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening, the pedestrian...
850wftl.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Car Slams Into Rear Of School Bus, Is Dragged Over Train Tracks
Palm Beach County School District’s First Day Of School Leaves Juveniles Seriously Injured… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning school bus crash left one teen seriously injured after he slammed into a school bus stopped at a railroad crossing. The Palm […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Suspect Who Man Says Drugged Him Before $50K Fort Lauderdale Robbery Arrested
Fort Lauderdale Police have identified the woman they say drugged and robbed out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings after meeting at a bar and bringing her home. Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested Monday in Henderson, NV for driving with a suspended...
Click10.com
Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing
TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon. Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of...
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?
Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Officials: Man killed in Tamarac stabbing; firefighter suffers minor injuries
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While treating the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 52-year-old man in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old missing man. Joseph A. Buonopane was last seen near the 600 block of Southwest Nature Boulevard at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a...
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
NBC Miami
Brick Beating Leads to Upgraded Charge of Attempted Murder in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale man, accused of beating his uncle unconscious with a brick, has been charged with attempted murder. Khadis Khavon Bennett, 29, had the charge upgraded Wednesday from aggravated battery against a person over 65, court records show. According to the arrest report, Bennett attacked his 68-year-old uncle July...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Body pulled from the water in Lantana
LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Man Dressed as Security Guard Robbing Lauderdale Lakes Store at Gunpoint
Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One store at 3680 West Oakland Park Boulevard. Surveillance footage released by...
Comments / 0