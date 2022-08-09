ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Jalesea Bass sentenced in murder of Azareyiah Mitchell

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNMYf_0hAUQYiU00

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Jalesea Bass , one of the suspects in the murder of Azareyiah Mitchell , was sentenced to prison for several charges in relation to the murder.

Suspects arraigned in connection to death of Azareyiah Mitchell, trial date set

Jalesea Bass entered a guilty plea for her charges in May, and was sentenced Friday, August 5, 2022.

Bass was accused of Second Degree Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Body and Conspiracy. Her accomplice, Steven Lawson, is facing charges of Accessory to Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Body and Conspiracy.

Hico woman charged with animal cruelty after dead puppies reportedly eaten by other dogs

A pair of arrests were made on December 2, 2020 in the case of missing teen Azareyiah Mitchell, of Oak Hill, after she was found dead. State Troopers found Mitchell’s body Monday, December 1, 2020. Her body was recovered outside of West Virginia.

According to State Police, a confrontation occurred between suspect Jalesea Bass and Azareyiah Mitchell . This is believed to have resulted in Mitchell’s death.

Bass was found guilty and sentenced to five years for Accessory to Murder, one to five years for Concealment of a Deceased Body, and one to five years for Conspiracy.

Former Fayette County teacher sentenced to prison for sex offenses

Jalesea Bass has agreed to provide evidence and testify against her accomplice Steven Lawson .

Lawson’s trial has been ongoing since November 8, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Capital High School student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Capital High School student that happened last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, was set to stand trial for the murder of Kelvin "KJ" Taylor, 18, on Monday but a last minute plea hearing was called late Wednesday afternoon.
DC News Now

West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Shady Spring man facing prison sentence for burglary

LOCHGELLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Shady Spring man was sentenced on Monday for felony burglary in Fayette County. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that Anthony Baisden of Shady Spring was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison for felony burglary charges by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

McDowell County woman charged with murder

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Panther woman is charged with murder. According to State Police, Angelia Dotson shot her boyfriend. She fired a gun four times at the home and one struck the victim in the upper abdomen. Police found the suspect in her car, where she was crying and distraught.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Hill, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Hill, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Hico, WV
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of murdering high school student accepts plea deal

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing a high school student while he stood on a street corner has accepted a plea agreement, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Dekotis Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charges filed in Charleston murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#State Police
WOWK 13 News

Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
woay.com

McDowell County woman facing charges for second degree murder and wanton endangerment

Panther, West Virginia (WOAY) – Angelia B. Dotson,53, of Panther, WV, is facing charges of second-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. According to a McDowell County criminal complaint obtained by WOAY, a “crying and distraught” Dotson was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of a Panther Creek road residence following an incident with her boyfriend, Jeaninine Justice.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Tornado man sentenced to 1-15 for supply drugs to friend who died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Weekend DUI checkpoint announced by sheriff’s department

BANCROFT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Monday that the conduction of a sobriety checkpoint will take place on Saturday in the Bancroft area. As indicated through a public notice statement released by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Saturday, August 13, 2022 on West Virginia Route 62.
BANCROFT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cause of Kanawha City building fire still under investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning. According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started. Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two people die in separate crashes in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a coal truck, and a man died in a separate crash after he was ejected from a utility terrain vehicle. Susan Flint of Miami Beach, Fla., died in a wreck involving...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy