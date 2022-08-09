Jalesea Bass sentenced in murder of Azareyiah Mitchell

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Jalesea Bass , one of the suspects in the murder of Azareyiah Mitchell , was sentenced to prison for several charges in relation to the murder.

Jalesea Bass entered a guilty plea for her charges in May, and was sentenced Friday, August 5, 2022.

Bass was accused of Second Degree Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Body and Conspiracy. Her accomplice, Steven Lawson, is facing charges of Accessory to Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Body and Conspiracy.

A pair of arrests were made on December 2, 2020 in the case of missing teen Azareyiah Mitchell, of Oak Hill, after she was found dead. State Troopers found Mitchell’s body Monday, December 1, 2020. Her body was recovered outside of West Virginia.

According to State Police, a confrontation occurred between suspect Jalesea Bass and Azareyiah Mitchell . This is believed to have resulted in Mitchell’s death.

Bass was found guilty and sentenced to five years for Accessory to Murder, one to five years for Concealment of a Deceased Body, and one to five years for Conspiracy.

Jalesea Bass has agreed to provide evidence and testify against her accomplice Steven Lawson .

Lawson’s trial has been ongoing since November 8, 2021.

