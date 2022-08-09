Frontenac Police say more people violating handicapped parking

ST. LOUIS – Frontenac Police said they are seeing more and more people violating the rules of handicap parking spots.

“These are not victimless crimes,” the Frontenac Police Department said in a Facebook post . These violators can prevent disabled individuals from performing essential tasks such as grocery shopping and getting to doctor’s appointments.”

The department is asking the public to be courteous of those who need to use handicapped parking spaces. They also reminded those who are in need of using a handicapped space to “remember to hang your placard from the rearview mirror of your vehicle.”

