Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
‘PLEASE HELP:’ Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Spikes Thanks to Reddit Investors, Immediately Falls
Over the past few months Bed Bath & Beyond has emerged as Wall Street Bets' favorite new meme stock thanks to GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen taking a 10 percent stake back in March. While the company has seen its stock rally at various points, its underlying business has been struggling and Cohen himself has pushed for the company to reign in spending and restructure its operations.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two stock names offer a portfolio centerpiece and a hidden opportunity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy
Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) PT Lowered to $4 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
via.news
Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.74% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 8.74% to $64.82 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
StreetInsider.com
Admiral Group Plc. (ADM:LN) (AMIGY) PT Raised to GBP17.80 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Kamran Hossain raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
The Nasdaq is poised for a period of upside over the next 12 months after exiting worst bear market since 2008, research firm says
The Nasdaq Composite has escaped its longest-running bear market since 2008 but still has a long way to go before clawing back to positive territory.
StreetInsider.com
Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Lowered to $115 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan lowered the price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRA:GR) (FPRUF) PT Raised to EUR55 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Elodie Rall raised the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SHF:GR) PT Lowered to EUR34 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Wolfgang Specht lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0