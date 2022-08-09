ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vice

‘PLEASE HELP:’ Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Spikes Thanks to Reddit Investors, Immediately Falls

Over the past few months Bed Bath & Beyond has emerged as Wall Street Bets' favorite new meme stock thanks to GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen taking a 10 percent stake back in March. While the company has seen its stock rally at various points, its underlying business has been struggling and Cohen himself has pushed for the company to reign in spending and restructure its operations.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Kiplinger

Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth

Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Tempur Sealy (TPX) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari initiates coverage on Tempur Sealy (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) PT Lowered to $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
via.news

Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8.74% Jump On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair rising 8.74% to $64.82 on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.89% to $15,552.70, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
StreetInsider.com

Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Lowered to $115 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan lowered the price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
