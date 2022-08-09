Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
9 celebrity tips for dealing with stress and anxiety
On a daily basis, we face so many different events that can trigger stress. Whether they’re due to an overwhelming schedule, a strenuous relationship or unexpected life events, there’s a lot that can stress us out. It’s that feeling of physical, mental or emotional tension that we sometimes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gut feeling: it’s time to speak out about bloating, constipation and heartburn
Why do people with stomach trouble feel they have to suffer in silence? Keeping our gut in good health matters more than we may think
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
How Stress Is Stopping You From Getting Anything Done – Exclusive
Health psychologist and sleep and stress/anxiety specialist Julia Kogan, Psy.D. explains that work-related stress can be a significant roadblock.
Horrified woman left ‘looking like a lizard’ after botched procedure
A woman has claimed that her neck was left looking like a ‘lizard’ after a botched cosmetic procedure. Hampshire-based Jayne Bowman, 59, paid £500 to have a fibroblast therapy treatment to tighten the skin on her neck. The procedure sees a device zap a high-frequency electric current...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
The often-overlooked signs of autism in adults — from social anxiety to ritualized behavior
Autism in women tends to be underdiagnosed or mislabeled since the condition presents slightly differently in females.
psychologytoday.com
When Happy Memories Make Us Sad
Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
Psych Centra
Why Am I Feeling Anxious for No Reason?
Feeling nervous but you don’t know why? We look at why anxiety might arise without a clear cause. The factors that spark anxiety are different for everyone and can be subtle. Many people are familiar with anxious feelings but don’t know their cause, so it feels like the anxiety is happening for “no reason.”
Avoiding anxiety: How you can help reduce stress and better handle difficult situations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You can't really call it an epidemic, but anxiety is running at such high levels that therapists are booked solid currently -- but not all stress is caused by big things. Often it's the momentary stress that can up to a big effect.KDKA's John Shumway is looking into what causes micro-transition anxiety -- a fancy term for stress and anxiety that we can anticipate and do something about.These type of situations occur often, when transitioning from the calm of your day to something unsettling.Whether it is surrounding something like a vacation ending and needing to go back...
healthcareguys.com
How Teens Are Facing & Dealing with Stress
Stress is a normal part of life. It’s a feeling we experience when the body senses it’s in danger or when something threatens to change routine. Sometimes stress can make us anxious, but we may feel angry, frustrated, or impatient in other cases. And as much as we might want to avoid it, stress can be beneficial. It can even be good in small doses.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Time-restricted eating early in day more effective for weight loss
Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Humaira Jamshed, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama...
Healthline
Cannabis May Offer Relief From Menopause Symptoms: What to Know
Research shows an increasing number of women experiencing menopause and perimenopause may be using medical cannabis for symptom relief. Yet some experts say that reports of cannabis use among menopausal women may be overestimated. While cannabis may offer some relief from menopause symptoms, experts suggest that CBD may be a...
Psych Centra
Wellbutrin and Panic Attacks: What Is the Link?
Wellbutrin is a medication primarily used to treat depression, but some people may experience side effects like anxiety and panic attacks. Wellbutrin is the brand name for the drug bupropion hydrochloride, an aminoketone class antidepressant, FDA-approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Though bupropion formulations can be effective for...
EverydayHealth.com
Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief
Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
MedicalXpress
Skin cancer cells harness nerve cell gene to drill through and invade new tissues
Melanoma skin cancer cells harness a gene usually used by growing nerves to escape from their immediate area and spread through tissues, new research has found. Scientists found that melanoma cells use the gene ARHGEF9 to create "molecular drills" that help them attach to, and punch holes through, surrounding cells and structures. These molecular drills, also called filopodia, are also involved in the growth and development of new nerves.
Comments / 0