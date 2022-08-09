ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

VTDigger

Bennington shooting suspect in custody; third kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty

A Massachusetts man who police were searching for after a fatal shooting in Bennington last week is in custody, according to police. Bennington police announced Monday evening that Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had turned himself in at the Bennington Police Department. He faces a charge of second-degree murder...
WNYT

Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
westernmassnews.com

Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict

Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
