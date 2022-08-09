Read full article on original website
Related
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
Bennington murder suspect pleads not guilty
A Springfield man, who was arrested in connection to a fatal Bennington shooting, was arraigned on a second degree murder charge Tuesday.
Cairo couple indicted, accused of trying to decapitate dog
Two people from Cairo have been indicted for allegedly trying to decapitate a dog in the summer of 2021. Both Pauline Waldron and James Waldron pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
VTDigger
Bennington shooting suspect in custody; third kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty
A Massachusetts man who police were searching for after a fatal shooting in Bennington last week is in custody, according to police. Bennington police announced Monday evening that Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had turned himself in at the Bennington Police Department. He faces a charge of second-degree murder...
Suspect arrested in Wardsboro homicide case
Vermont State Police has arrested Cara Rodrigues in connection to the death investigation in Wardsboro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping
A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Bennington murder suspect turns himself in to police
The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday. Raul Cardona was wanted on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.
westernmassnews.com
Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict. A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver who was on trial for a 2019 crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
WRGB
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Wallingford man cited to court for alleged beating
A Wallingford man has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court after he allegedly assaulted a family or household member, causing them a great deal of pain, police said Sunday.
Comments / 0