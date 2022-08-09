United Soars in a Nonstop Partnership with HBCUs

United's president shares how the airline is soaring beyond the norms to build partnerships with HBCUs and communities across the nation.

The dearth of black golf professionals in the PGA and LPGA is alarming and hasn't gone unnoticed by United's president, Brett Hart. The airline has taken an avant-garde approach to its commitment assisting HBCU golf programs and increasing the number of blacks in the professional ranks.

Credit: United Airlines

"We've been in the process of changing the way that we work with our partners from a sponsorship perspective and with a keen eye focused on making a real impact in the community," Hart told HBCU Legends. "Fortunately, the PGA Tour was already working through a task force to develop this program on providing a benefit directly to HBCUs. So it was a fantastic fit for us in terms of overall partnership."

United is the "Official Airline of the PGA TOUR" and the organization's first sponsor to support the TOUR's more extensive HBCU Grant Program. Their partnership provided 51 HBCU golf teams with over $500K in awards to compensate for the rising cost of golf tournament travel for their student-athletes.

Hart mentioned that the financial support from United would fill a "much-needed space in terms of financial support" for the student-athletes to go compete and participate in the events.

Next, they created a four-part digital content series called " Game Recognize Game " with golf influencer and equity advocate Roger Steele.

Future projects will include United's strategy to increase the number of blacks participating in professional golf. Hart's plan to financially assist HBCU golf programs is one aspect, but the equally important career networking element will be a compelling component.

Roger Steele interviewing Howard University's Golf Coach Samuel Puryear; Credit: United Airlines

"We would like the student-athletes to engage with United professionals to get career advice to understand our industry and corporate America. We're taking the opportunity to not just fill a much-needed gap in terms of support for travel. But we're also trying to make sure that on a personal and professional level, we are enriching the students by putting them in contact with professionals here at United Airlines who can help them further their professional goals as well outside of golf."

The airline's new initiatives will soar beyond the colleges and universities and extend to establishing a mentorship program for HBCU golfers. Hart wants the student-athletes to have direct access to the PGA Tour's golf professionals. In addition, he would like to extend United's reach into career networking and internships for the participants.

Our partnership with HBCUs was "educating us, helping us, and them at the same time." He continued, "We're able to see how our engagement benefits the schools and the students, and it gives us a better perspective on the actual needs of the schools."

"We have direct affiliations with several HBCUs just in terms of encouraging young people to become pilots and pursue careers and in our industry," Hart noted. "From our perspective, HBCUs are a truly untapped market to provide tremendous talent for our industry. We're working very hard to ensure that there's a pipeline for students into this industry and careers of interest to them."

The combination of sports and education can illuminate hidden pathways for student-athletes to various career options. Kudos to Brett Hart and United for their vision to soar above the traditional corporate norms, partner with HBCU golf programs, build alliances, and introduce students to new career opportunities within the airline industry.

United's travel grants through the PGA TOUR's HBCU Grant Program will serve 51 current golf programs offered at HBCUs, including: