Motorcyclist identified who died in Tuesday crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning.

Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead at the scene. His name was not released in the initial report from Kinston police.

In a Facebook post later on Tuesday, Jones County NC said the person who died was a paramedic, Dennis Fortney. He was heading to work when the crash happened.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Jacksonville, was traveling north on Hwy. 58 and attempted to turn into a business parking lot when his vehicle struck the motorcycle, which was traveling south.

Officers were still conducting an investigation into the crash and charges were pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.