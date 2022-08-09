WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one



P resident Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) turned around to shake hands with Biden and the other U.S. officials with him after he delivered a speech. A few seconds after shaking hands with Biden, the president appeared to reach out his hand again, according to footage from RNC Research.



Tuesday's handshake mishap is not the first time Biden has appeared to wait for a handshake, as he seemingly turned to shake hands with no one after a speech in Tel Aviv, Israel , last month.

Biden, who will turn 80 in November, is the oldest U.S. president ever elected, prompting concerns from both Republicans and Democrats about his physical and mental fitness for office in the event he seeks a second term.

Schumer was at the White House for a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Among those present were Joshua Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.