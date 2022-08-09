ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one

By Asher Notheis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2501_0hAUP3eF00


P resident Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) turned around to shake hands with Biden and the other U.S. officials with him after he delivered a speech. A few seconds after shaking hands with Biden, the president appeared to reach out his hand again, according to footage from RNC Research.


Tuesday's handshake mishap is not the first time Biden has appeared to wait for a handshake, as he seemingly turned to shake hands with no one after a speech in Tel Aviv, Israel , last month.

TRUMP INVESTIGATION SPECIAL COUNSEL NEEDED AFTER MAR-A-LAGO RAID: LAW PROFESSOR


Biden, who will turn 80 in November, is the oldest U.S. president ever elected, prompting concerns from both Republicans and Democrats about his physical and mental fitness for office in the event he seeks a second term.

Schumer was at the White House for a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Among those present were Joshua Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Comments / 208

Ohio girl
1d ago

the game plan is to replace him after midterms with the cackler.after all why would she take a job working with a man she called a racist unless she was promised something 😁

Reply(20)
135
Guest
1d ago

“If it is legal, we’ll do it. If it’s not legal, we’ll find a way to change the law..” 🤔🤔 Biden telling us EXACTLY how his criminal administration operates! WORST EVER!!

Reply(3)
82
Terry M Dickenson
1d ago

He coughed 100 times into his hand and blew his nose 3 times on CSPAN today and soon as he signed that trillion dollar tax break bill all those senators and congressmen all democrats was shaking his hand like there was no tomorrow. And he supposedly was just getting over COVID. Grossed me out.

Reply(3)
94
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
