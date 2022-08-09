Sand Springs seeks to reload with return of several playmakers on offense

By Patrick Kays

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Sand Springs Sandites.

HEAD COACH

Bobby Klinck

RETURNING STARTERS

5 offense, 4 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-4

League record: 4-3, 4th in 6A-II District 2

Playoffs: Lost in 6A-II semifinals to Edmond Deer Creek, 20-17

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LB Drake Fain, 5-11, 220, Sr.

Returning for his final season, Fain is coming off of a 116-tackle season that also included a sack, an interception and three fumble recoveries. With a squad fresh off of a semifinal appearance, he will certainly be the heartbeat of the defense.

WR Jacob Blevins, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Blevins truly has tremendous touchdown potential due to the fact that he is gifted in catching the ball in stride, traffic or not. Many times last season, he was able to twist his body around to make a catch while his feet was moving to the end zone. Defensive coordinators will need to have an eye on him.

WR Brody Rutledge, 6-3, 200, Sr.

At 6-foot-3, Rutledge is a huge target. Last season, he made 42 catches for 697 yards and six touchdowns. He is also a popular deep ball target. He should increase that number this season.

RB Kenneth Page, 6-0, 200, Jr.

A key returning piece to the offense will be Page, who started at running back his sophomore year. The experience of these athletes like Page along with Blevins and Rutledge, should help bring comfort to whoever wins the battle at quarterback.

DL Charles Gaylord/Dominic Ornelas

Gaylord (5-10, 230, Sr.) and Ornelas (6-1, 225, Sr.) are a dynamic duo at the defensive line. They will be a key leadership piece for Klinck after combining for 82 tackles last season.

OUTLOOK

The Sandites nearly knocked down the door into the 6A-II championship game last year, but fell devastatingly short. Unfortunately, the Sandites and third-year head coach Bobby Klinck will have to reload on quite a bit of talent to get them back into the state semifinals.

Fortunately, however, where the Sandites kept talent, they kept in strong duos. Blevins and Rutledge will be huge for whoever takes over quarterback. Ornelas and Gaylord will create havoc on the other team's quarterback. It is a balance that should give Klinck and his squad some success this year.

Sand Springs opens up their season on the road against their rivals of Sapulpa on Aug. 26th. Since 1944, the Sandites and the Chieftains have won exactly 37 games against one another.

The Sandites will then travel to Bixby the following week to face the defending 6A-II champion Spartans, who have moved up to the 6A-I ranks this season.

COACH SAID

"Our overall team speed should be better and this being our third year, the program and culture have been established. We are very excited to see some of our younger talent have an opportunity to compete for starting positions." - Bobby Klinck