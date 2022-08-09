Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies searching for 3 missing juveniles in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say three juveniles ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area Wednesday afternoon. The juveniles were last seen at the American Marine Institute facility just before 6 p.m., according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Because of their age, no booking photos...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
live5news.com
Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
1 shot during argument in downtown Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. Police said two employees at a downtown business got into an argument on Pinckney Street, near the Market, and one of two individuals shot the other in the buttocks. The victim ran to Hanks […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries after being struck be a vehicle over the weekend. Samantha Hines, 18, of Ladson, died at 12:36 p.m. on August 8, a day after being struck. The collision occurred on Highway 78,...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach Public Safety asking for help finding man connected to knife assault
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach Public Safety Thursday released a photo of a man they are seeking help identifying and locating. Safety officials say he is connected to a knife assault at Loggerhead on Wednesday, August 10. Anyone with information on the identity or location of subject...
live5news.com
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a downtown Charleston shooting. Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about two men arguing. While police were on the way, one man was shot in...
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
live5news.com
Police arrest 19-year-old in downtown shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting last Monday. Brandon Simmons is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Police responded to Harris Street near Sanders-Clyde Elementary School just after midnight...
abcnews4.com
Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was closed for several hours due to a collision. Moments later, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office confirmed the wreck...
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police take man into custody after attempted robbery at car wash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a West Ashley car wash, according to Charleston Police. Authorities said the man tried to take a person's vehicle at the Time to Shine car wash along Savannah Highway Wednesday morning, but was unsuccessful. The...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Dorchester County crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 66-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Wednesday crash in Dorchester County. Robert Rudd, from Ridgeville, died at the scene after the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a dump truck, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of crash involving dump truck in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the 66-year-old killed in a collision Wednesday involving a dump truck. Robert Rudd, 66, of Ridgeville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner at 12:59 p.m. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at...
live5news.com
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
abcnews4.com
NCPD: 2 North Charleston shooting victims helped by officers, restaurant workers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people hurt late on Monday afternoon. According to an incident report, units responded to the area of 2500 Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:40 p.m. Original Story: North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley...
