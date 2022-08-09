Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress have announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents — Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. This initiative is the largest allocation of funding for children in Harris County history and the largest known investment of ARPA dollars by any county or city in the nation for early childhood development and education. The Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids so far includes over $80 million of investments in early childhood and is meant to improve outcomes for its youngest residents.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO