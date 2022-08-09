Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom
HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to CBS4 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. At first glance, Houston University of Science and Technology looks like a great place to...
cw39.com
HAPPENING NOW: Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers back to school backpack distribution
HOUSTON (CW39) This year marks Crime Stoppers of Houston’s 25th Anniversary of the Safe School Institute (SSI) educating and empowering students, parents and educational professionals to help keep their schools safe. The Safe School Institute (SSI) is a one-stop center for all aspects of school safety. SSI keeps schools...
cw39.com
Back-to-School Supplies for Houston Children in CPS
HOUSTON (CW39) – BEAR helps ensure that children currently under the supervision of Child Protective Services have the resources they need to confidently begin school each fall. About 8,600 children were served last year, and this year’s numbers are on track to serve more than 10,000. Distribution: Tuesday...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
defendernetwork.com
Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative launched
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress have announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents — Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. This initiative is the largest allocation of funding for children in Harris County history and the largest known investment of ARPA dollars by any county or city in the nation for early childhood development and education. The Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids so far includes over $80 million of investments in early childhood and is meant to improve outcomes for its youngest residents.
School supply event by Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers closed early after they ran out of backpacks
HOUSTON — Mattress Mack teamed up with Crime Stoppers Houston today to distribute free backpacks full of school supplies for Houston-area children heading back to class. They were forced to shut down a little early after running out of backpacks. The drive-thru event was scheduled to end at 3...
Dozens of SISD bus drivers boycott following departure of Transportation Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Approximately 80 to 150 bus drivers with Socorro ISD say they will not be completing their bus routes Wednesday following the departure of SISD Transportation Director Jackie Gutierrez. The drivers say they are standing in solidarity with Gutierrez after she was unexpectedly let go from her post in the department […]
uhd.edu
UHD, H-E-B Offering Students Bacterial Meningitis Vaccine On Campus With Deferred Payment Option
The University of Houston-Downtown, in partnership with H-E-B, will host the H-E-B Pharmacy on campus Thursday, Aug. 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Welcome Center, offering low-cost bacterial meningitis vaccines for all incoming UHD students who have not yet received theirs. Proof of the vaccine is required...
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
KVIA
Borderland teachers training in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas - 'Stop the Bleed' is special training for medical professionals to help anyone be prepared to save a life. "The more people that we can get through this training, the more people that could respond and intervene," said Vanessa Brown, a regional nurse at Education Service Center Region 19.
Houston ISD approves district's largest teacher pay raise ever
This marks the largest increase that HISD has gotten in its history. "If you want students to learn and you want students to feel safe and appreciated, you have to do the same thing for staff."
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases
Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
