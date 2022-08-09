This fall marks West End Theatre’s tenth anniversary and the celebration gets underway with a full season of plays for the 2022-2023 season beginning this September. “We look forward to celebrating this milestone by opening our season with the very first production that graced the West End stage 10 years ago, the witty and hilarious comedy, ‘Parallel Lives!” said executive director Danielle Plocki. The reprisal of the first show ever to play at the West End Theatre will star the original two actors Kim Carroll and Tina Terrazas. Dramaworks is partnering with Triple Threat Productions—a theatre group formed last year by Lisa Kelly, Kim Carroll and Tina Terrazas—for both this show and the holiday show “A Christmas Chaos.” The comedy speaks to the old adage “everything that can go wrong will go wrong.”

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO