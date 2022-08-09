Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Community Green: Purging — Rounds two, three, and four
My father used to tell me that a person spends the first third of his/her life wanting things, but doesn’t always have the means to acquire them. The second third of life is spent acquiring and “satisfying” that need. Finally, we reach the point where we want to let go of what we have acquired, purging ourselves of that accumulated weight.
Plumas County News
Margaret Elysia Garcia reads from “Burn Scars” at Quincy Library, Aug. 11
Local author Margaret Elysia Garcia will be reading selections from her new poetry chapbook “Burn Scars” at the Quincy Library conference room on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The book, published on July 1 as a co-production between Lit Kit Collective and Las Pachucas,...
Plumas County News
Greenville Rising Aug. 10: Some thoughts on crime, trash and redemption
This morning’s cool weather was a welcomed surprise. Hopeful that there will be fall weather soon to balance out the heat of the summer. I’m praying that we have an actual fall and not just a week before we freeze for six months. It was an interesting week...
Plumas County News
Greenville man to join Lassen Fire Safe Council team
A Greenville native will join the leadership team of the Lassen Fire Safe Council in late August. Cade Mohler will be the new managing director of LFSC. Mohler, a registered professional forester, has 15 years of experience in the public and private forestry sector, including on LFSC projects, and early career experience working in the Lassen National Forest. Mohler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry in 2009 from Humboldt State University (now Cal Poly Humboldt).
Plumas County News
Remembering Roger and his contributions to White Sulphur Springs Ranch
Our friend, Roger Hermsmeyer passed away Sunday morning, the last day of July, 2022. Roger struggled with cancer a long time before it brought him down. He was quiet and courageous to the end. Roger was with his caregiver Kelly and his brother Bob when he passed. Although he and his family lived in Kenwood, California, the family has a long history and many personal connections within the Graeagle area. Roger and his wife Betsy moved full time to Clio about 10 years ago and soon after that he became a Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) volunteer.
Plumas County News
CHP Quincy Office is seeking senior volunteers
The California Highway Patrol’s Quincy Office is looking for motivated citizens who want to give something back to their community as Senior Volunteers. Senior Volunteers are CHP employees who assist in both administrative and field capacities. The objectives of the CHP Senior Volunteer Program are: To assist the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community, to provide an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution toward improving public safety and service, and to instill among participating volunteers an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement.
Plumas County News
Fire memorial events yield hope and renewal—and change
“We are one year stronger,” said Lara Wheeler. Like the new oak leaves sprouting out at the base of charred oak trees everywhere in Indian Valley and along Highway 89, the residents of fire effected areas along highway 89 and Greenville are full of rebirth and change and this last weekend that manifested as a three-day memorial event.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
Plumas County News
4-H enrollment now open
Communications Officer/Reporter, Sierra Valley 4-H A new 4-H year is here! Enrollment has opened for new and returning members to join 4-H for the 2022-2023 enrollment year. Plumas-Sierra Counties have several clubs available, which offer many different projects. There are plenty of fun things that clubs come up with and do!
Plumas County News
Plumas Charter celebrates new school with open house
Plumas Charter School invites students, parents and the public to take a tour and celebrate the completion of the new school at 1425 E. Main Street in Quincy. The ribbon cutting ceremony and reception will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. “What an incredible journey...
Plumas County News
West End Theatre celebrates its 10-year anniversary/announces new season
This fall marks West End Theatre’s tenth anniversary and the celebration gets underway with a full season of plays for the 2022-2023 season beginning this September. “We look forward to celebrating this milestone by opening our season with the very first production that graced the West End stage 10 years ago, the witty and hilarious comedy, ‘Parallel Lives!” said executive director Danielle Plocki. The reprisal of the first show ever to play at the West End Theatre will star the original two actors Kim Carroll and Tina Terrazas. Dramaworks is partnering with Triple Threat Productions—a theatre group formed last year by Lisa Kelly, Kim Carroll and Tina Terrazas—for both this show and the holiday show “A Christmas Chaos.” The comedy speaks to the old adage “everything that can go wrong will go wrong.”
Plumas County News
Notice Of Job Opening
The Chester Public Utility District is giving notice that applications with resumes will be accepted for the position of FIRE CHIEF until filled. A complete Job Description with REQUIRED EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, QUALIFICATIONS and ABILITIES are available from the Chester Public Utility District Office located at 251 Airport Road, Chester, CA. 96020, (530) 258-2171 or (530) 258-3456, and on the chesterpud.org website. Wages and benefits will be determined by the General Manager based on experience.
Plumas County News
Caltrans discovers package along 395 – it was a homemade explosive device
A Caltrans road crew working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods in the Susanville area, found a suspicious package in a ditch this morning Aug. 9, at approximately 9:33 a.m.. Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and sergeants responded to the scene. According to the Lassen Sheriff’s Office, upon...
Plumas County News
Indian Valley’s mill has new retail hours
The J&C Enterprises sawmill, which recently opened in Crescent Mills, is now open to the public with more extended retail hours. The mill is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for retail sales. The lumber comes in 8-foot or 16-foot lengths. Currently the mill has cedar...
Plumas County News
Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line
Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
Plumas County News
Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate new Plumas County jail
Standing on the cleared site with a grader as a backdrop, those most involved with the construction of the new Plumas County correctional facility gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking the morning of Aug. 10. “This has been an incredibly long, drawn-out process,” Sheriff Todd Johns said. “We can’t wait to...
Plumas County News
Search for missing 16-year-old continues
The search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni continues after she disappeared following a party held at a campground near Truckee that began Friday night. Kiely, who was at the Prosser Family Campground, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Kiely is white, 5’7″...
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Plumas County News
Betty Ann Bozeman
Betty Ann Bozeman passed away on August 3, 2022, at the age of 61. She was the daughter of Ralph and Joyce Bozeman. A memorial service for her will be held on August 27 at 3:00 p.m. at 325 E. High Street, Quincy.
