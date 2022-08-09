Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park
Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
39th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls chamber of commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers. ”This whole event does take a lot of volunteer time, organization, and a lot of prep...
5th Annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics South Dakota is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Special Olympics South Dakota organization is hosting its 5th annual Plane Pull fundraiser at the Maverick Air Center Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Register to be part of a team online or at the event. All benefits go to the...
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Amazon Parrot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Oscar the Amazon Parrot joined us from the Great Plains Zoo with Education Specialist Natalie Erickson. She told us that Oscar is 45 years old! These parrots can live well into their 80′s. They are endangered as their natural habitats are dwindling. They are not recommended as exotic pets. Oscar likes to talk a lot and is a fun-loving parrot with personality!
Sunny and warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up a little bit this afternoon. Some isolated showers will be possible as we head into Thursday, mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Some of these showers will try to move south and impact locations like Brookings and Sioux Falls, but rainfall amounts will be very light. Highs will be a little bit cooler to the east and will only get into the mid 80s.
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
Another sunny, warm day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap, especially if you want to head out to the Sioux Empire Fair this afternoon! There will be plenty of sunshine and we’ll have some warm temperatures with light south wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the east with hotter temps out west. We could see some upper 90s today in central South Dakota! We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around heading through the second half of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s.
City of Sioux Falls commits to sustainability, using Biodiesel for fleet vehicles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced it has been using a biodiesel blend in its fleet vehicles as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability. B20 is an 80/20 blend of diesel and biodiesel. Biodiesel is a cleaner, renewable fuel produced from diverse,...
Tattoo shop now open
The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Why did David Gravel choose spending time on the dirt track for a living?
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway favorite David Gravel is in Knoxville for the Nationals starting tonight. When he was in Brandon with the Outlaws we had a chance to visit at length. And I asked him how he got into racing sprint cars on the dirt track in the first place.
August 10th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had the bats working this past week. And you gotta get a win when you get a Grand Slam... Nick Gotta is play #5. Jackson Boe has made plays before, but this time it was for flashing the leather for SF East at the Central Plains Region Tournament in Rapid City...
Blue Move 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness of Colorectal Cancer Aug. 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Live Well Sioux Falls and Falls Community Health invite you to the fifth annual Blue Move 5K Run/Walk event. The event takes place on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022, at Cherry Rock Park and includes a 5K route for runners and a shorter route for walkers.
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Dakota State football team in Madison. The DeSmet Bulldogs will be good again led by Damon Wilkinson. Plays of the Week, David Gravel talks dirt track racing and Bailey Schoenfelder talks MMA and how his wrestling background helps.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
