ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park

Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

39th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls chamber of commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers. ”This whole event does take a lot of volunteer time, organization, and a lot of prep...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Amazon Parrot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Oscar the Amazon Parrot joined us from the Great Plains Zoo with Education Specialist Natalie Erickson. She told us that Oscar is 45 years old! These parrots can live well into their 80′s. They are endangered as their natural habitats are dwindling. They are not recommended as exotic pets. Oscar likes to talk a lot and is a fun-loving parrot with personality!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunny and warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up a little bit this afternoon. Some isolated showers will be possible as we head into Thursday, mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Some of these showers will try to move south and impact locations like Brookings and Sioux Falls, but rainfall amounts will be very light. Highs will be a little bit cooler to the east and will only get into the mid 80s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Live Music#Entertain#Linus Music#Four Winds#Localevent#The Icon Lounge#Dakota News
dakotanewsnow.com

Another sunny, warm day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap, especially if you want to head out to the Sioux Empire Fair this afternoon! There will be plenty of sunshine and we’ll have some warm temperatures with light south wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the east with hotter temps out west. We could see some upper 90s today in central South Dakota! We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around heading through the second half of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Tattoo shop now open

The last time Skin and Bones Tattoo moved locations, it took about three years for their customer base to find them again. That was 15 years ago. This go round isn’t taking quite so long. After finally reopening their decades-old business in Flandreau just over a month ago, the duo behind the famed and largely free-style body art is already seeing an uptick in the return of longtime loyal customers.
FLANDREAU, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

August 10th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had the bats working this past week. And you gotta get a win when you get a Grand Slam... Nick Gotta is play #5. Jackson Boe has made plays before, but this time it was for flashing the leather for SF East at the Central Plains Region Tournament in Rapid City...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Dakota State football team in Madison. The DeSmet Bulldogs will be good again led by Damon Wilkinson. Plays of the Week, David Gravel talks dirt track racing and Bailey Schoenfelder talks MMA and how his wrestling background helps.
MADISON, SD
KX News

Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy