Hamilton, GA

Gord Lewis: Teenage Head guitarist found dead; son charged with murder

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Gord Lewis, the founding guitarist of the punk rock band Teenage Head, was found dead Sunday in his Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, apartment in what police say is an apparent homicide, according to the Toronto Star.

Lewis, 65, was found with “injuries consistent with foul play,” Det. Sgt. Sara Beck said at a news conference outside Hamilton police headquarters Monday afternoon.

According to the Star, Lewis’ 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the apartment building.

According to police, he has been charged with second-degree murder.

Multiple writers and media outlets have reported that they were sent a series of messages from two email accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis. The messages began around 8 p.m. on Saturday and continued into the late morning Sunday.

In addition to requests for help, the messages included references to his father being dead.

One email sent Saturday night included: “Now I just want to get help for my sickness and give my Dad a proper burial. He didn’t deserve this.”

Lewis’ body was found by police who were called after a reporter requested a wellness check on Lewis.

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

