Heads up, ‘Star Trek’ fans! William Shatner, Walter Koenig among featured guests at Dragon Con 2022

William Shatner and Walter Koenig William Shatner and Walter Koenig are among the featured guests for this year's Dragon Con convention. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Dragon Con is just a couple of weeks away, and one of the biggest names in science fiction will be making an appearance at the annual fantasy convention.

William Shatner, 91, who played Capt. James T. Kirk on “Star Trek,” has been named as one of Dragon Con’s featured guests – and he isn’t the only original cast member coming to the convention. Walter Koenig, 85, is also among the featured guests. He played the original Pavel Chekov in the series.

Both men have appeared at Dragon Con numerous times. Shatner appeared last year, and Koenig last made an appearance in 2018. The only other living lead cast member of “Star Trek” is George Takei, who has also appeared at Dragon Con multiple times but will not be there this year.

Among the newer “Star Trek” series regulars, Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp of “Star Trek: Discovery” will be featured guests of the convention. Michelle Hurd, who plays Raffi Musiker on “Picard,” will also be appearing.

Lauren Ridloff, a deaf actor who has been on “The Walking Dead” and in the film “Eternals,” will be a featured guest along with Tom Cavanagh, 58, a regular on the CW’s “The Flash” from 2014 to 2021.

Dragon Con has lined up actors David Ramsey (“Dexter,” “Arrow”), Danielle Panabaker (“The Flash”) and Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”). Three voice actors from Disney’s “Encanto” will be there as well: Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Mauro Castillo (Felix) and Adassa (Dolores).

Other shows with actors represented at the convention include “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Expanse,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Locke & Key,” “The Magicians,” “Stargate Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Supernatural,” “Titans” and “Warehouse 13.”

Organizers told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they expect 60,000 people for this year’s convention. That’s up from 42,000 last year and still below the peak of about 80,000 in 2019.

The convention runs Labor Day weekend in downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.

