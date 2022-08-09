ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend

A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
Police respond to home in Hollywood for wellness check, find 1 deceased

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery has been made in Hollywood after authorities were called for a wellness check up. Officers responded to the call on Wednesday, at a home on Cleveland Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body inside. This case is currently being investigated...
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Man killed in SW Dade park

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
Speeding school bus pulled over in Boynton Beach

(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– The new school year has begun and Palm Beach County police officers are patrolling the roads, pulling over anyone that drives aboce the posted limit in school zones, including school busses. Boynton Beach Police Officers were seen by reporters from our partners at WPTV pulling over...
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
Accuser Disappears in Hollywood Police Battery Trial

A Hollywood police officer – who is looking at up to a year in jail for a rough arrest in 2019 – almost got to cross-examine his accuser in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, but the alleged victim failed to show. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified against suspended officer...
Body pulled from the water in Lantana

LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
