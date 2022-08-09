Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
Click10.com
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
WSVN-TV
Police respond to home in Hollywood for wellness check, find 1 deceased
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery has been made in Hollywood after authorities were called for a wellness check up. Officers responded to the call on Wednesday, at a home on Cleveland Street. When they arrived, they found a woman’s body inside. This case is currently being investigated...
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
‘I am just sad that they banned me from LA Fitness,’ said man after bonding from jail after pulling knife in Kendall gym
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has walked out of jail and is sharing his side of a confrontation at a South Florida gym where he’s accused of some unfit behavior that led him to lash out. Fifty-seven-year-old Lenin Sanchez bonded out of jail Wednesday, after he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
Click10.com
Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
850wftl.com
Speeding school bus pulled over in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– The new school year has begun and Palm Beach County police officers are patrolling the roads, pulling over anyone that drives aboce the posted limit in school zones, including school busses. Boynton Beach Police Officers were seen by reporters from our partners at WPTV pulling over...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Homestead man accused of shooting at father, son during road rage incident
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he fired shots at a car that was carrying a father and son in Homestead, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. near the Coco Walk community on Northeast 12th Avenue. According to the...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
He threatened to shoot up the crowd, but someone shot him to death first, West Palm police say
WEST PALM BEACH — A man allegedly threatened to "shoot the crowd up" during a fight in West Palm Beach on Sunday night. Before he could, police say another man pulled out a gun and shot him to death. West Palm Beach Police said a brawl between two women...
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
NBC Miami
Accuser Disappears in Hollywood Police Battery Trial
A Hollywood police officer – who is looking at up to a year in jail for a rough arrest in 2019 – almost got to cross-examine his accuser in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, but the alleged victim failed to show. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified against suspended officer...
850wftl.com
Body pulled from the water in Lantana
LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
Click10.com
Police ID suspect in deadly northeast Miami-Dade hit-and-run, offer reward
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Tuesday that they’ve identified a suspect in a deadly May hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade and are asking for the public’s help finding him. The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 23 on Biscayne Boulevard at the Northeast...
Comments / 0