Read full article on original website
Tambria Jemison
1d ago
He went to school and got his law degree and now he's going to get his license to practice taken away and also his freedom. I'm trying to figure out why his bond was only 15,000 and when are the feds going to pick up this case
Reply(1)
4
Bambi Tiffany
1d ago
just look at all that money and time we'll wasted to be an amazing someone on life just to throw it all away within a matter of seconds... terrible decision!!
Reply(1)
2
THE ??Biggest ??TROLL ?
1d ago
His bond was so low because soon as he walks out of the county the case gets thrown out
Reply
5
Related
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
Birmingham man linked to H2K gang sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A 23-year-old man who authorities say is linked to a dangerous street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge. Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months – 3 ½ years – on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
ABC 33/40 News
Court records show extensive criminal history for person of interest in arson, homicide
Police have not yet been able to locate 35-year-old Youit DeWitt Jones. Jones is a person of interest in the case of a body found inside a burning abandoned house in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. He is...
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
Bessemer kingpin sentenced to life in federal prison for leading multi-million-dollar drug enterprise
A Bessemer man convicted under the federal drug “Kingpin” statute has been sentenced to life in prison. Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” was found guilty in April.. U.S. District Judge Annmarie C. Axon sentenced Williamson to life in prison plus 120...
2nd suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
David Swift pleads not guilty to charge of murder in Karen Swift's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with killing his ex-wife in a 2011 cold case says he's not guilty. David Swift appeared in a Dyer County court Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Birmingham, Alabama to face a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift. Swift...
Alabama member of Hard 2 Kill gang headed to federal prison for firearms charges, feds say
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday on the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Deontra Lamar Austin, 21, was sentenced on the charge of Felon in Possession of...
Clanton Advertiser
Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
12-Year-Old Alabama Boy Admits to Accidentally Shooting His Mom to Death, Officials Say
A 12-year-old Alabama boy has confessed to accidentally shooting and killing his mother last week, according to authorities. The child, who has not been identified, admitted to shooting and killing his 29-year-old mom Ayobiyi Cook at a home on Freemont Avenue in Forestdale, according to a news release published Monday by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Suspect charged in killing of 19-year-old woman inside Marathon gas station on U.S. 280
The suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside a Hoover gas station is now in custody. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, is charged with capital murder in the Aug. 3 slaying of 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Dorsey, of Trussville, has been sought since the Wednesday-night killing. He was captured...
wvua23.com
Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5