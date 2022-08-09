Columbia Devine Street spot going from retail to real estate; more hot chicken served up

Read full article on original website
wach.com
More than 5000 families wait for affordable housing in the Midlands amid market changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a crisis seen across the Midlands, and even nation right now with affordable housing options. With Columbia Housing alone, more than 5000 families are on the waiting list for a home. And that’s only a fraction of people in need. “It took...
The Post and Courier
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
The Post and Courier
Rush's in Lexington to close temporarily amid national labor shortage
Rush's, a local chain known for its burgers and hot dogs, will temporarily close a Lexington location, the restaurant group announced on social media Tuesday. The Lexington location (at 5101 Sunset Blvd.), which is one of nine locations in the Columbia and Lexington area, will shut its doors starting August 14, citing the national labor shortage.
The Post and Courier
Whitewater Center plans for Finlay Park on pause
COLUMBIA — A longstanding plan for the U.S. National Whitewater Center to help redevelop Columbia's Finlay Park is on hold for now. The Columbia City Council agreed to a partnership with the Charlotte-based outdoor recreation company in 2018 as part of a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize the park. But...
'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units, are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years. Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments. The development,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Harlems Closet Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary
South Carolina premier Sneaker, Clothing and Accessories Buy, Sell and Trade Boutique Is Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary!. Harlem’s Closet will be celebrating our one year Anniversary on August 13th, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience our one year anniversary festivities firsthand on this day. The event will start at 12:00 P.M. at 514 Gervais Street, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29201.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
A look inside Rosewood's new apartment building
COLUMBIA, Md. — After nearly a year of construction, final touches are being put on a new apartment complex at 2901 Rosewood Drive. The company in charge of the development is Cason Development Group. Frank Cason, president of the group, says the building has presented some unique challenges. "Every...
The Post and Courier
Columbia real estate market cooling off during the summer months, agents say
COLUMBIA — Columbia's red-hot market for homes has cooled off to a more sedate temperature this summer, according to local real estate agents. Overall, the market has made life more bearable for buyers, with houses available for more time on the market and the return of some negotiation room, said Olivia Cooley, who owns her own real estate firm in Irmo.
WIS-TV
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
The Post and Courier
Roy's Grille in Lexington plans move to Irmo
Out with the fire. In with the smoke. Roy's Grille, a longtime Lexington spot that operates out of an Exxon gas station, will soon move to Irmo and fill the spot of the now-closed Fire and Spice. The restaurant has been located inside of the Lexington gas station for over seven years and it will soon move to 7971 N. Woodrow St. in Irmo where Fire and Spice once sat, Roy's owner Chris Williams confirmed.
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being the caregiver of a loved one is not an easy task. Often times when you become so focused on taking care of someone else, it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself. A church in the Lower Richland Community started a caregiver’s support...
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (August 10-August 16): Ziggy Marley, H3ro and cooking with Tamika Scott
Few reggae artists have a claim to Bob Marley’s throne as strong as David “Ziggy” Marley. Not only is he Bob’s son, but Ziggy has spent decades performing the same style of uplifting riddims and conveying a spiritual message. He has also continued his father’s tradition of releasing his own music, on his Tuff Gong Worldwide label. So it makes sense that Ziggy’s current tour is specifically a tribute to Bob, a collection of songs that are beloved around the world delivered by the closest we can get to the King Of Reggae. Ziggy’s show at The Township starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets range from $31-$85. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS.
The Post and Courier
Automation leads to layoffs of 95 Columbia phone call-to-text transcribers
COLUMBIA — A nonprofit organization for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals will permanently close its northeast Columbia call center, displacing 95 workers. Austin, Texas, headquartered Communication Service for the Deaf Inc. informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce it would be shuttering its location in the Spring Valley Commons strip mall, 9005 Two Notch Road, on Sept. 30.
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
The Post and Courier
Today's events for Aug. 11
Amp The Alley will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in The Alley in downtown Aiken. The Aiken County Board of Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Tri-Development Center, 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Shemeco Butler at 803-642-1055. 4 Cats in the Doghouse play jazz...
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
