Kansas City Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton moved off PUP list

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is in pads and on the practice field for the first time at training camp.

Fenton started the summer on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

“First Day out with the Guys, what a time to be alive!!” Fenton tweeted .

The former South Carolina Gamecock was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Chiefs, Fenton has collected two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 99 combined tackles.

Fenton, who has been paired with L’Jarius Sneed and former Chief Charvarius Ward prior to this season, will now enter the starting corner battle with Sneed and rookies Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams.

The Chiefs are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 13, from Soldier Field.

