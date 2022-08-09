Read full article on original website
Related
As routine vaccine rates in children drop, Kent County Health Department launches new campaign
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has warned that routine vaccination rates in children have been dropping and urges families to catch up on these vaccinations before the new school year begins. The MAFP reported that over the last two years, childhood immunizations have...
Fox17
9 sick, 4 hospitalized in Ottawa County with E. coli subtype
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are warning Ottawa County residents of rising cases of E. coli induced by shiga-toxin (STEC). The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says they are tracking nine STEC cases, noting it is an unusually high number of infections compared to this time last year.
Ottawa County issues advisory about E. coli cases as four hospitalized
OTTAWA COUJNTY, MI -- Ottawa County has issued an advisory about increasing cases of an E. coli strain after investigating nine recent cases. Of the nine, four required hospitalization. Health leaders said the cases involve shiga-toxin producing E. coli infections (STEC), which is typically associated with foodborne outbreaks. They are...
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
mibiz.com
Kent Co. senior millage extension to boost nonprofit’s new technology support program
A Grand Rapids nonprofit providing independent living services received a boost last week when Kent County voters extended a senior services millage that will help the organization’s recently launched technology support program. County voters in last week’s election approved the eight-year senior millage extension by a wide margin, according...
Democrat Joseph Alfonso headed for primary win as write-in for U.S. House seat
HOLLAND, MI — Write-in candidate Joseph Alfonso, D-Holland, appears headed toward the November ballot as county canvassers continue to certify election results in the race for Michigan’s U.S. District 4. Still, there’s a ways to go and the 32-year-old former Marine says he is patiently respecting the process....
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Michigan State University holds free camp for children with anxiety
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Psychology Department will hold a free camp for children with anxiety called Camp Kid Power. The camp will begin either the first or second week of September and will run for five weeks. At the camp, the children will do a multitude...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
michiganradio.org
Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored
In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Schools looks to combat declining enrollment by 'revitalizing' buildings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With fewer students enrolled at Grand Rapids Public Schools, the district says it may close some of its buildings, including schools, in order to better serve students and staff. Leaders are also considering renovating or constructing new buildings, although no recommendations have been made at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In danger of closing over LGBTQ books, W MI library board votes to put millage back on ballot
A West Michigan library board has voted to put a millage back on the November ballot after voters turned it down over LGBTQ books.
Fox17
Disaster-response drill scheduled to occur Sunday at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A major-incident drill is scheduled to take place in Allendale this Sunday. The Ottawa County government says dozens of first responders will conduct a simulation at Grand Valley State University on Aug. 14 to prepare them for real-life disasters. We’re told the drill is scheduled to...
Detroit News
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
Baby rushed to hospital after medical emergency in bathtub
HOLLAND, MI – A baby experiencing a medical emergency while being given a bath at a Holland facility Tuesday night has been transported to two different hospitals. The 1-year-old child’s current medical condition is unknown as of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
‘That’s a wow factor:’ Patmos Library fight to stay open gets national attention
A GoFundMe created to keep Patmos Library open, after a millage failed to pass due to LGBTQ+ books, raises over $77,000.
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...
Comments / 1