Kent County, MI

Fox17

9 sick, 4 hospitalized in Ottawa County with E. coli subtype

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are warning Ottawa County residents of rising cases of E. coli induced by shiga-toxin (STEC). The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says they are tracking nine STEC cases, noting it is an unusually high number of infections compared to this time last year.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Ottawa County issues advisory about E. coli cases as four hospitalized

OTTAWA COUJNTY, MI -- Ottawa County has issued an advisory about increasing cases of an E. coli strain after investigating nine recent cases. Of the nine, four required hospitalization. Health leaders said the cases involve shiga-toxin producing E. coli infections (STEC), which is typically associated with foodborne outbreaks. They are...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Government
1240 WJIM

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox17

Michigan State University holds free camp for children with anxiety

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Psychology Department will hold a free camp for children with anxiety called Camp Kid Power. The camp will begin either the first or second week of September and will run for five weeks. At the camp, the children will do a multitude...
Fox17

Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state. Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion...
LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

Two generations and $70 million later, Muskegon Lake is restored

In West Michigan, Muskegon Lake will soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern. The completion of restoration efforts comes after over 30 years and 470 million invested in cleanup. Along with the progress and promise of economic revitalization, there is still work to be done...
MUSKEGON, MI
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox17

Disaster-response drill scheduled to occur Sunday at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A major-incident drill is scheduled to take place in Allendale this Sunday. The Ottawa County government says dozens of first responders will conduct a simulation at Grand Valley State University on Aug. 14 to prepare them for real-life disasters. We’re told the drill is scheduled to...
ALLENDALE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Baby rushed to hospital after medical emergency in bathtub

HOLLAND, MI – A baby experiencing a medical emergency while being given a bath at a Holland facility Tuesday night has been transported to two different hospitals. The 1-year-old child’s current medical condition is unknown as of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
MLive

Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...

