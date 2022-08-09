ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake house fire was caused by lightning strike, 911 caller says

By AJ Smith
 2 days ago
What once was Kyrie Irving’s Westlake home caught fire Monday night. The large home was struck by lightning and smoke was visible, said a 911 caller.

Fire departments from Westlake, Bay Village, Fairview Park, and North Ridgeville reported to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home, according to a news release from Westlake Fire.

Cody Murphy | News 5
Fire at a home in Westlake Monday night

According to Cuyahoga County property records, Irving was not the only professional Cleveland athlete to own the home. The home was also previously owned by Daniel (Boobie) Gibson formerly of the Cavaliers and former Browns player Kellen Winslow.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries being reported. The fire is under investigation.

