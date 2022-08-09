Woman and son killed after crash into tractor-trailer in Lincoln County

North Carolina Highway Patrol File photo (WSOC)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed in a crash Monday afternoon just east of Lincolnton, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 27 just near Asbury Church Road, Highway Patrol said. A Nissan Sentra leaving a parking lot turned left onto the highway when it crashed into a tractor-trailer going east on the highway.

According to investigators, the driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Belinda Baker, died at the scene. The 10-year-old boy, Michael Baker, was in the rear passenger seat; he was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. Glenn Baker, 59, was in the front passenger seat and was reported to be seriously hurt.

Highway Patrol reported that Michael was the son of Belinda and Glenn.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Investigators said all of the crash victims in the Nissan were wearing their seat belts. No charges are expected to be filed.

