IGN
Microsoft Clarifies Reports of Elden Ring Arriving on Xbox Game Pass
Recently players spotted an unbelievable sight on Xbox Game Pass, they observed that one of the top games of 2022, Elden Ring, was available to play for free. Other games such as Grand Theft Auto V and Soul Hackers 2 were also seen being promoted in Xbox Game Pass advertisements. Players' hopes were crushed when Microsoft came out to clear and stated that these games showing up on Game Pass was just a bug in the system.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
IGN
Rumbleverse - Launch Trailer
Rumbleverse is available now on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles. Check out the launch trailer for this free-to-play brawler game, featuring crossplay and cross-progression, and get ready to battle in Grapital City. Season One of Rumbleverse kicks off...
IGN
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide
The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
IGN
Microsoft Hints That It Won't Make Call of Duty an Xbox Exclusive While Accusing Sony
When Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, there was only one fear in every player's mind, 'will Call of Duty become an Xbox and PC exclusive'. This fear comes from a genuine place as for decades players have been enjoying this classic shooter title across all platforms. The competition has increase since the title has introduced cross-platform and cross-gen play. So naturally, players started fearing that their days of playing Call of Duty on the PlayStation are numbered.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
IGN
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available
Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
IGN
Saints Row Gameplay Trailer Details Characters and Factions in the Game
Saints Row is a franchise that has changed the way that people look at Open-World titles. The latest instalment to the franchise has the biggest and the best playground they have ever created for a title. The upcoming game will based in the city of Santo Ileso, a fictional city that is overridden by crime. The players have to create their own criminal venture in the city and try to rise to the top. The game is being published by Deep Silver and developed by Volition and they have just released a new gameplay trailer for the title.
IGN
Everything We Learned About Splatoon 3 From the Nintendo Direct
The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct just concluded, and boy was that show dense. We received almost 30 minutes of detail on what the third entry in the squid-kid shooter would entail, and it came in such a veritable ink torando that it's understandable if you missed some details. To help...
IGN
Resident Evil Humble Bundle Gets You 10 Games for $30
The latest Humble Bundle offers a sweet deal for any Resident Evil fans with a gaming PC — or, if you’ve managed to snag one, a Steam Deck. You can spend between $1 and $30, and you’ll get up to 10 Resident Evil games. If you were to buy them all at MSRP, they’d set you back $275. Like I said, sweet deal. But bundle goes away on August 24, so grab it before then if you want it.
IGN
Fall Guys - Sonic's Adventure Event Trailer
Check out the trailer for a look at Fall Guys' Sonic’s Adventure event, which brings the new Bean Hill Zone level and four costumes, including Dr. Eggman, Tails, Knuckles, and Sonic. Fall Guys' Sonic's Adventure event runs from August 11 (today) until August 15, 2022.
IGN
Destiny 2: Redditors Call for Beyond Light and Shadowkeep Activities to Be Included in Vanguard Playlist
Season 18 for Destiny 2 is just a few days away, and players are excited to see what developers at Bungie have in store for the community. Along with a host of changes to the game's sandbox, Guardians can't wait to try out new content in the form of a new Raid that will debut few days after the release of Season 18.
IGN
Why It’s the Best Time to Get Into Fighting Games - Beyond 762
On this week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mitchell Saltzman to talk about the latest news in the world of PlayStation, and the excitement of EVO and why it’s the best time to get into fighting games.
IGN
Save £60 on the perfect Xbox or PS5 Gaming Headset
Right, Daily Deals time. We're keeping it nice and simple today, a fantastic offer on some wireless gaming headsets. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is down £60 to just £119. If the 7X model is more to your liking, then you're in luck, they're on offer too, down to just £99.99.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis’ latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character. Captain...
IGN
Microsoft Hits Back at Sony With Allegations of Developers Being Paid to Keep Games Away From Game Pass
Microsoft recently clapped back at Sony for its statements regarding issues arising from the company acquiring Call of Duty developers, Activision. The company behind the Xbox brand is currently trying to gain approvals from regulatory commissions around the world, which includes Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense, where a legal procedure has been taking place for the past few months,
IGN
Meet Your Maker - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Meet Your Maker is a devious take on first-person building and raiding, where gameplay revolves around the creation and infiltration of player-made outposts. Check out a full gameplay-driven overview of what you'll be doing in Meet Your Maker, led by Creative Director Ashley Pannel. Meet Your Maker’s Closed Playtest kicks...
