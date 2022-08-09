ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Field of Dreams Game: Vote for your all-time favorite baseball movie here

By David Wysong, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
If you vote, the results will come.

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will face off in the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11, in which the National League Central rivals will battle it out on a baseball diamond surrounded by a cornfield. It is also next to the movie location for “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa.

In honor of the upcoming game, we are asking our readers to vote for their favorite baseball movie. You can give your response in the poll below. Considering the large pool we had to choose from, we may have missed a few. Let us know if we left out your favorite film in the comment section. We will post the results Thursday morning.

The MLB Field of Dreams Game will air on FOX at 7 p.m. Thursday.

