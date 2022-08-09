I am a psychologist who works in Developmental Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital. I spied this heart on the window sill of the KY Clinic as I was trudging back, pulling my wagon that I call my mobile office, from a morning of evaluating kids for neurodevelopmental disorders like autism. I love my job and I love my patients, but I was feeling weary—this region of the country has gone through so much and it seems like much of the burden falls on the children. Finding this little heart was a sweet reminder to keep the spark burning. Thank you for your kindness.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO