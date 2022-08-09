ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

Lexington business donating water to eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky. A Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after tragic flooding changed lives and destroyed hundreds of homes across eastern Kentucky....
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
LEXINGTON, KY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lexington, KY USA

I am a psychologist who works in Developmental Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital. I spied this heart on the window sill of the KY Clinic as I was trudging back, pulling my wagon that I call my mobile office, from a morning of evaluating kids for neurodevelopmental disorders like autism. I love my job and I love my patients, but I was feeling weary—this region of the country has gone through so much and it seems like much of the burden falls on the children. Finding this little heart was a sweet reminder to keep the spark burning. Thank you for your kindness.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington teachers coming full circle on first day back at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than 15 years later, three teachers have returned to Veterans Park Elementary School where they once attended as students. Wednesday was not only the Fayette County students’ first day back, but it was also Makayla Ward’s first day as a special education teacher, Mckenna Boone’s first day as a fifth grade teacher, and Allie Campbell sixth year returning as a Mental Health Specialist.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington father gunned down walking alongside 2 children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The July 27 murder of Kendall Berry was shocking in more ways than one. Not only was the Lexington father shot to death before the sun went down, it happened outside busy townhomes while two children walked alongside him. “Nothing. We’ve got nothing. Only...
foxlexington.com

Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
foxlexington.com

UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY

