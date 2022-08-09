ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract.

They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.

“Our mission is to maximize all federal dollars available during this unprecedented time and ensure this money is spent with integrity,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Federal auditors, however, said that was not the case.

The state received nearly $40 million in pandemic assistance for the governor’s emergency education relief, or GEER, fund.

Federal auditors said $600,000 was spent on appliances, televisions and Christmas trees when it should have gone toward school expenses.

