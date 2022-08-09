Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired
Law enforcement says the driver seen hitting several protestors in downtown Cedar Rapids during a protest is now facing charges. Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid a Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican lawmakers from Iowa are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with assault after protestor was hit by truck
53 year-old David Alan Huston is charged with assault by use and leaving the scene of an accident. On June 24th, there was a protest in downtown Cedar Rapids at the Federal Courthouse. While protestors crossed Second Street, police say Huston approached in this truck. Huston did have a green...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of trying to bribe Iowa City Police
A drunk driving suspect faces charges that he tried to bribe Iowa City Police. 25-year-old Alexander Regennitter of 14th Avenue in Coralville was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 3:45 Wednesday morning. Police say just after 2am Regennitter had been squealing the tires of his monocycle as he raced up-and-down the area of the intersection of Clinton and Burlington Streets.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of assaulting deputy after reckless driving incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he assaulted a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy after a reckless driving incident Tuesday night. Deputies were dispatched to Potter Street in Tiffin just after 5:45pm for a driver hitting curbs and driving through yards. Officers located that suspect’s 2017 Nissan Frontier at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Lucky Coleman of Westlake Road, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, but refused to leave the steps of the house to conduct field sobriety testing.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle
KCJJ
Armed, wanted subject arrested during North Liberty traffic stop
An armed, wanted subject was arrested Monday night in North Liberty. 32-year-old Jacky Mabikulu of West Benton Street in Iowa City was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Kansas Avenue near Penn Street just before 10:15pm. Mabikulu was wanted on warrant out of Linn County. Police say a...
cbs2iowa.com
Teen arrested for shooting handgun in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police have arrested a 17-year-old, suspected of shooting a handgun Saturday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:30 pm for a reported gun shot. They found a .40 caliber shell casing but no damage. Officers...
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly following through on threatened beating
An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he followed through on a threat to beat another man who was at his house while he was away. 23-year-old Francisco Cantu of the Modern Manor manufactured housing community was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Monday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9:15pm on July 14th Cantu texted the victim, “MF if you’re still at my house I’m beating your ass.” Cantu returned to his residence on Modern Way two minutes later and reportedly opened the victim’s car door, pulled him out and struck him multiple times in the face and chest.
KCRG.com
Iowa City salon posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Co-Owner of Mint Salon + Barber, Mayson Vernon, says she saw the footage of the thieves and knew she had to post it online. All three owners goal was to bring the two responsible to justice as soon as possible. “It was honestly more just...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
Daily Iowan
Woman shot outside H-Bar, suspect still at large
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. A woman was shot multiple times and found injured in the alley next to H-Bar early this morning. Iowa City Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on 220 S Van Buren St. at 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, where they learned someone had been shot outside the bar in the alley. Police say multiple people were in the alley when the shots were fired.
Spencer Daily Reporter
Cedar Rapids man charged with 3rd OWI following accident
Joel Bolar, 57, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with OWI, third offense and failure to maintain control, at 1:30 p.m., July 30, following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue.
KCJJ
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
KCJJ
Rural Oxford woman who claimed to be Covid-positive accused of spiting on roommate
A rural Oxford woman has been arrested after Johnson County deputies say she tried to intentionally spread Covid to her roommate. Officers were called to the 355th Street residence of 24-year-old Natasha Fumia just after 6:45 Monday night. Fumia was reportedly being kicked out of the house for not paying rent. She allegedly punched the roommate in the face and back, then spit on the roommate. Police say Fumia later told them she was Covid-positive. A post-arrest search of her person reportedly turned up methamphetamine.
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KCJJ
Armed subject among two women arrested after traffic stop near Mayflower Hall
An armed subject was among two women arrested following an early Saturday morning traffic stop in front of Mayflower Hall. Iowa City Police report pulling over a 2014 Buick Lacrosse for travelling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit on the 1100 block of North Dubuque Street just before 4:15 Saturday morning. The vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana, and a subsequent search allegedly turned up several small baggies of cocaine. Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Erica Rangel of Washington, Iowa, admitted the cocaine was hers. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred and Driving While Suspended. If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum of four years in prison.
KCJJ
Fatal drug overdose leads to arrest of IC man suspected of possessing heroin
A fatal drug overdose has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. 19-year-old Makhi Seals of Dover Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:30 Sunday morning. According to arrest records, Seals called Johnson County deputies to a residence in the Sunrise Village manufactured housing community just after 11:30 Saturday night for an unresponsive person. The victim died on the scene from a believed drug overdose.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged after allegedly selling marijuana
An Iowa City woman has been charged with selling drugs after she was observed selling a large quantity of marijuana. Police say 21-year-old Nabrinah Sonii of Shire Lane reportedly left her residence the evening of July 13th and met with a subject in the area of Highway 6 East. Sonii allegedly sold marijuana to a subject in exchange for cash. Police say she sold over 42 ½ grams of the substance.
