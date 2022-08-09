ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

District approves purchase of additional conservation lands in Clay County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Cypress trees along the St. Johns River at Bayard Conservation Area (St. John's River Water Management District)

PALATKA, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District approved two land purchases that will add an additional 101 acres to the Bayard Conservation Area in Clay County.

The two properties will help provide an important protection area that is known to suffer from frequent flooding. By increasing the conservation area, additional shoreline protection will be added to the St. Johns River.

The lands were purchased using a combination of district funds and grant money from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“I’m thankful to the board, Gov. DeSantis and our state partners for helping the district acquire these properties,” said St. Johns River Water Management District executive director Mike Register. “Through a collective effort, we have been able to provide critical regional flood protection, protect important wildlife habitat, and further our conservation efforts.”

The two properties are being sold by Virginia Hall and J.P. Hall III. As a part of the agreement, the property will be renamed J.P. Hall Bayard Point Conservation Area.

The Bayard Conservation Area totals 10,388 acres within the lower St. Johns River Basin. It is home to numerous wildlife, including the protected gopher tortoise and bald eagle.

Comments / 1

Sherri Medlin Foster
1d ago

The more conservation land Clay can buy up the better!!! I hate to see all this beautiful farm land and swamp land being built up with big houses and cement!!!!

Reply
2
Person
Virginia Hall
