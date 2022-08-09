Read full article on original website
BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY
A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
BLINN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW RESIDENCE HALL ON BRENHAM CAMPUS
The Blinn College District and the Brenham community celebrated the grand opening of a new Brenham Campus residence hall Tuesday with rooms for more than 500 students. The ceremony commemorating the opening of Prairie Lea Hall included remarks from Chancellor Mary Hensley, Board of Trustees Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, and Mayor Milton Tate, among others.
BRENHAM ISD TO START CHARGING FOR SCHOOL MEALS AGAIN
Brenham ISD is going to be changing their student meal payment structure when classes resume next week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Brenham...
WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
BLINN POLICE TO CONDUCT TRAINING EXERCISES ON BRENHAM CAMPUS NEXT WEEK
As Blinn College students prepare to move in for the start of fall classes, they are told to be mindful of a large presence of police officers on the Brenham Campus next week. The Blinn College District Police Department will conduct training exercises at Spencer Hall from Monday to Thursday, August 15-18, according to a notice from Blinn Communications Director Richard Bray.
BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY
The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
NAVASOTA COUNCILMEMBER CHOSEN AS TML VICE PRESIDENT
Navasota Councilmember Pattie Pederson has been elected Vice President of the Texas Municipal League (TML), Region 14. The announcement comes after Pederson and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller attended the Texas Municipal League Region 14 Fall Meeting and Workshop in Galveston this past Saturday. Sessions attended included a legislative update and...
BRENHAM STARTS 2022 SEASON WITH A WIN, WHILE BURTON FALLS TO NAVASOTA
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team started the 2022 season off on a good note with a three set sweep over Katy Taylor last (Tuesday) night. The Cubettes won the first set 25-12, and then won both the second and third set by identical scores of 25-14. Brooke Bentke had 12...
College Station City Council Changes Regulations For The Construction Of Homes In “Cluster Developments”
Building homes in College Station with no minimum lot size has been approved by the College Station city council. Council members at their July 28 meeting changed regulations for the construction of homes in “cluster developments”. Changes includes eliminating a minimum lot size and increasing the minimum amount...
BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
BRENHAM PARKS & REC BOARD TO MEET WEDNESDAY
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is set to hold its next meeting on Wednesday. No major action items are on the agenda, but the board will receive updates on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s local park grant program for phase 1(a) of the Brenham Family Park, the recreational trails grant program for the nature trail at Hohlt Park, and projects funded for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.
BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
