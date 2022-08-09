ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

BURTON ISD PARTNERING WITH TAMU TO BRING MOBILE CLINIC TO COMMUNITY

A mobile clinic is coming to Burton through a partnership between Burton ISD and Texas A&M University. During her report to the Burton School Board on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy said the Texas A&M School of Nursing has secured a $4 million grant for the next four years to bring a mobile clinic to the district. The clinic will serve students and the public one day a week.
BURTON, TX
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW RESIDENCE HALL ON BRENHAM CAMPUS

The Blinn College District and the Brenham community celebrated the grand opening of a new Brenham Campus residence hall Tuesday with rooms for more than 500 students. The ceremony commemorating the opening of Prairie Lea Hall included remarks from Chancellor Mary Hensley, Board of Trustees Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, and Mayor Milton Tate, among others.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they’re ready to welcome students back Aug. 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17. “We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.
MILANO, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD TO START CHARGING FOR SCHOOL MEALS AGAIN

Brenham ISD is going to be changing their student meal payment structure when classes resume next week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Brenham...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. HISTORICAL COMMISSION EARNS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

The Washington County Historical Commission (WCHC) has received an award from the state. Members of the WCHC were recognized by Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, after it received a distinguished service award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC) for its efforts in 2021. The THC presents distinguished service awards to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN POLICE TO CONDUCT TRAINING EXERCISES ON BRENHAM CAMPUS NEXT WEEK

As Blinn College students prepare to move in for the start of fall classes, they are told to be mindful of a large presence of police officers on the Brenham Campus next week. The Blinn College District Police Department will conduct training exercises at Spencer Hall from Monday to Thursday, August 15-18, according to a notice from Blinn Communications Director Richard Bray.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet

As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUB BAND TO MARCH ACROSS TOWN FRIDAY

The Brenham Cub Band’s annual tradition of marching across Brenham returns on Friday. The public can cheer the band on during its March-a-thon, as it plays marching tunes around the city in preparation for the new school year. The march begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Brenham High School...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA COUNCILMEMBER CHOSEN AS TML VICE PRESIDENT

Navasota Councilmember Pattie Pederson has been elected Vice President of the Texas Municipal League (TML), Region 14. The announcement comes after Pederson and Navasota Mayor Bert Miller attended the Texas Municipal League Region 14 Fall Meeting and Workshop in Galveston this past Saturday. Sessions attended included a legislative update and...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM STARTS 2022 SEASON WITH A WIN, WHILE BURTON FALLS TO NAVASOTA

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team started the 2022 season off on a good note with a three set sweep over Katy Taylor last (Tuesday) night. The Cubettes won the first set 25-12, and then won both the second and third set by identical scores of 25-14. Brooke Bentke had 12...
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AND BURTON TO BEGIN 2022 SEASONS LATER TONIGHT (TUESDAY)

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team opens the 2022 season later this evening (Tuesday), when they travel to Katy Taylor High School. It will be the Cubettes first season under new head coach Megan Whalen. First serve for the Varsity game is scheduled for 5:30pm. Meanwhile, the Freshman and Junior Varsity...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM PARKS & REC BOARD TO MEET WEDNESDAY

The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is set to hold its next meeting on Wednesday. No major action items are on the agenda, but the board will receive updates on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s local park grant program for phase 1(a) of the Brenham Family Park, the recreational trails grant program for the nature trail at Hohlt Park, and projects funded for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 26 at Oak Ridge, 7pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah. September 9 vs. Bryan, 7:30pm, Cub Stadium (Seniors Night) September 16 - BYE WEEK (Washington County Fair) September 22 (Thursday) - at New Braunfels, 7pm, Unicorn Stadium in New Braunfels. DISTRICT GAMES. September 30 - Richmond Randle, 7:30pm, Cub...
BRENHAM, TX

