44 year-old Nakia Christian of Amsterdam was arrested on August 8th for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Lynch Middle School. Police responded to the stolen vehicle report on the afternoon of August 3rd and found that the vehicle had been parked in front of a maintenance garage on Brandt Place and was taken hours before anyone reported it. School surveillance materials helped Amsterdam Police Department investigators to positively identify Christian as a suspect.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO