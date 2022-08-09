ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
Woman arrested for cocaine possession

Glens Falls police say a woman already wanted on a bench warrant for drug charges was arrested over the weekend for allegedly possessing cocaine. Police say 33 year old Ashley Vetrano was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop. Police say she had 17...
Amsterdam woman arrested for stolen credit card

On the morning of August 4th The Amsterdam Police Department received a report of a stolen credit card being used at a local business at the Riverfront Center Mall. Officers obtained surveillance video and an investigation led to the identification of a suspect. During a police interview on 38 year-old Jacquinn Tanner admitted to using the stolen credit card. She was taken into custody on August 9th.
Man charged with stealing car from middle school lot

44 year-old Nakia Christian of Amsterdam was arrested on August 8th for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Lynch Middle School. Police responded to the stolen vehicle report on the afternoon of August 3rd and found that the vehicle had been parked in front of a maintenance garage on Brandt Place and was taken hours before anyone reported it. School surveillance materials helped Amsterdam Police Department investigators to positively identify Christian as a suspect.
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Albany Man Admits To $207K Unemployment Insurance Fraud

A Capital District man could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Kahleke Taylor, age 21, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges Tuesday, Aug. 9, in federal court in...
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
