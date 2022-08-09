Read full article on original website
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WNYT
Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping
A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
WNYT
Woman arrested for cocaine possession
Glens Falls police say a woman already wanted on a bench warrant for drug charges was arrested over the weekend for allegedly possessing cocaine. Police say 33 year old Ashley Vetrano was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop. Police say she had 17...
Police: Ulster County women found with 141 grams of psychedelics
Two Ulster County women have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway. New York State Police said Jackilynn Boss, 21, of Kingston, and Kacey Miller, 21, of Port Ewen, were arrested on August 6.
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Amsterdam man arrested for allegedly stealing car
An Amsterdam man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle parked at a school. The Amsterdam Police Department said Nakia Christian, 44, was arrested on August 8.
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
Woman accused of driving stolen car
The New York State Police (NYSP) have arrested Donna Bachorek, 76, of Jaffery, NH. They said she was found driving a car stolen from Michigan.
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
WNYT
Amsterdam woman arrested for stolen credit card
On the morning of August 4th The Amsterdam Police Department received a report of a stolen credit card being used at a local business at the Riverfront Center Mall. Officers obtained surveillance video and an investigation led to the identification of a suspect. During a police interview on 38 year-old Jacquinn Tanner admitted to using the stolen credit card. She was taken into custody on August 9th.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
Wanted woman allegedly found with 17 grams of cocaine
A woman, wanted on a bench warrant for drug possession, was arrested on Saturday in Queensbury, this time with 17 grams of cocaine on her, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Man charged with stealing car from middle school lot
44 year-old Nakia Christian of Amsterdam was arrested on August 8th for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Lynch Middle School. Police responded to the stolen vehicle report on the afternoon of August 3rd and found that the vehicle had been parked in front of a maintenance garage on Brandt Place and was taken hours before anyone reported it. School surveillance materials helped Amsterdam Police Department investigators to positively identify Christian as a suspect.
WRGB
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Albany Man Admits To $207K Unemployment Insurance Fraud
A Capital District man could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Kahleke Taylor, age 21, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges Tuesday, Aug. 9, in federal court in...
Albany man indicted on pandemic-related fraud charges
An Albany man appeared in court on Wednesday on an indictment alleging he engaged in fraudulent schemes to obtain government benefits and other funds intended to help out-of-work New Yorkers and struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Albany man accused of stabbing his roommate
An Albany man was jailed on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation on Second Avenue.
