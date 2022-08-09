Read full article on original website
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
Can You Legally Drive With a Pet On Your Lap In Iowa?
We've learned a lot of interesting laws about driving in the state of Iowa this past week. Can you legally eat and drive? Can you legally drive barefoot? Both of those answers can be found in those two articles. Here's another interesting question you've maybe never thought about while driving. Can your pet legally sit on your lap while you drive in Iowa?
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DNR: Virus confirmed cause of death of carp in Storm Lake
The Iowa DNR confirmed the Koi Herpes Virus to be what killed thousands of carp at Storm Lake.
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Iowa Farmers Are Helping More Drivers See Lower Gas Prices
I feel like we are always looking at gas prices. We want to know how much it is in Iowa, and how much it is across the country. It seems like every time I am on the phone with someone, that’s always something we compare, the price of gas.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined...
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
Radio Iowa
ISU turf expert: let grass go brown, it’ll be okay
A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block — and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
