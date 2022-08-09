ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

City attorney Brian Gernert guilty of drunk driving

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
Brian Gernert pled guilty last week to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Bucyrus Law Director has a probation hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 16, according to Crawford County Municipal Court records.

Gernert declined to comment for this article.

He was sentenced Aug. 2 to 180 days in jail with 177 of them suspended, according to court records. His driver's license was forfeited until May 28, 2023.

Gernert was arrested in May of this year after police were notified that a motorist had struck a speaker box while going through the drive-thru of the downtown Wendy's store.

He was later found by sheriff's deputies and arrested outside of the city's limits, according to an incident sheet from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Another motorist had called dispatchers because he was following a vehicle believed to be Gernert's and was "worried that he is going to kill someone or himself," the dispatcher's log reads.

The caller told deputies that the vehicle had struck two utility poles — deputies determined the poles could wait for morning to be repaired.

The vehicle pulled over along Lincoln Highway, "about a mile outside of town."

The incident sheet stated that deputies seized an open container from the vehicle.

Gernert had previously been arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2021, inside his law office at 111 W. Rensselaer St. in Bucyrus, according to records provided by Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer.

Despite those pending charges, Gernert was appointed as law director in October 2021.

Gernert pleaded guilty Oct. 14, 2021, to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, according to Crawford County Municipal Court Records.

He told the Telegraph-Forum then that he would no longer attempt to face mental health issues alone.

"I have sought help from professionals trained to help people dealing with similar mental health issues," Gernert said last October. "I have truly been blessed with the love and support of so many."

Jacob Borders
1d ago

law director breaking laws ... no punishment though because he is above the law. anyone else woukd be charged with much more

Dan Wells
1d ago

As a lifelong tax paying Bucyrus native my opinion is we deserve better. Mr. Gernert definitely has problems severe enough to warrant intervention and treatment. Addictions and mental health problems have caused people in “normal” occupations to lose their jobs. A job as important as City Attorney requires the best of the best in our community. Mr. Gernert is entitled to get all the help this community can offer him to deal with his personal issues. Bucyrus deserves a City Attorney of the utmost character and integrity. Mr. Mayor and City Council, please initiate a search committee for Mr. Gernert’s replacement.

