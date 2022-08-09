ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readington Township, NJ

Readington man killed when car hauler runs red light on Route 202, police say

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
RARITAN TOWNSHIP – A 77-year-old Readington man died Monday after his car was one of two vehicles struck by a car carrier trailer that ran through a red light on northbound Route 202, police said.

The victim was identified as John Monahan, of the Three Bridges section, police said.

Raritan Township police were dispatched around 2:32 p.m. Monday to Route 202 northbound near Dory Dilts Road where police said an open multiple-car carrier trailer was traveling north on Route 202 while a Nissan Altima and a Nissan commercial van were both traveling west on Dory Dilts Road.

Police said eyewitnesses reported the trailer failed to stop at the red light and struck both the Altima and the van as they crossed through the intersection. Both occupants of the van were taken to local hospitals for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their identities are being withheld until family notification, police said.

The driver of the trailer, Joseph Boettinger Jr., 56, of West Orange, was treated at the scene, but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Monahan, who was driving the Altima, suffered extensive injuries and died at Hunterdon Medical Center, police said.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Fatal Accident Collision Team responded, and Raritan Township police and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

The Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, Readington police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

