ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Lincoln County, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Accidents
Lincoln County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut down: Medic

One person has been killed in an accident in west Charlotte Tuesday, Medic confirms with Queen City News. 1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Accident#Nc State Highway Patrol#Nissan#Gmc#Qc News Alerts#Ems
fox46.com

Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life

Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115. Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally …. Immunity from COVID infections may not last long, …. Amber Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother …. Thursday, August 11, Morning...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street. The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy