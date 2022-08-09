Read full article on original website
Related
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
fox46.com
Elderly man surveying damaged vehicle struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. Iyasu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
fox46.com
Rock Hill man killed in motorcycle crash in York County: Coroner
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in York County has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office. The fatal accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along Lesslie Highway. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW:...
fox46.com
1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut down: Medic
One person has been killed in an accident in west Charlotte Tuesday, Medic confirms with Queen City News. 1 person killed in west Charlotte crash, area shut …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge...
1 dead, another hurt after trailer’s tire blows on I-85 in north Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE — A man died and another person was hurt after the tire blew on a pickup truck’s trailer while it was driving in north Charlotte, authorities confirmed. The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 85 near Graham Street. Traffic in the northbound lanes slowed, creating a backup at least a mile long at 11:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
Reward increased to $11,000 in Tony’s Ice Cream arson case in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information about a fire deliberately set at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia last week has been increased to $11,000, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd....
Fatal motorcycle crash blocks part of Freedom Drive in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning on Freedom Drive. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was killed in the crash, which happened at about 11 a.m. The victim hasn’t been identified yet. A section of Freedom...
Man arrested for stealing Meck. Co. deputies car: Officials
Michael Bryant, 43, was charged with injury to personal property, larceny of law enforcement equipment, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Deputies search for man accused of breaking into Rutherford Co. animal rescue
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, an unknown man broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located at 380 US 221N Hwy. at 1:45 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
Mother says strangers tried kidnapping her 3-year-old from busy Steele Creek store
CHARLOTTE — A Lake Wylie mother said three people worked together to try and kidnap her 3-year-old boy while inside a store at a popular Steele Creek shopping center. Police are investigating the incident that happened Friday at the Rivergate Shopping Center on South Tryon Street. Jillian Culp said...
fox46.com
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115. Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally …. Immunity from COVID infections may not last long, …. Amber Alert: Missing Cary 5-year-old found, mother …. Thursday, August 11, Morning...
WBTV
Salisbury crews battle fire at chemical plant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters spent half an hour Tuesday afternoon battling a fire at a chemical plant in Salisbury. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. at Henkel Co., an adhesives manufacturer off Cedar Springs Road, close to South Main Street. The first crews to arrive noticed heavy, black...
Comments / 1