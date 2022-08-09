Read full article on original website
Elle
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress
On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
PopSugar
Selena Gomez Wore a High-Cut Swimsuit She Designed Herself on Vacation
Selena Gomez is taking fans along on her tropical vacation by way of TikTok. Just a day after sharing a playful video wearing a simple black one-piece suit, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared another glimpse of her swimwear collection on Aug 3. Rocking a celestial-print swimsuit from her own La'Mariette collaboration, she mouthed the words to a viral TikTok sound about "sucking in" your stomach. "I'm not sucking sh*t in . . . Real stomachs [are] coming the f*ck back," she said.
thezoereport.com
Tiffany Haddish’s Hairstylist Reveals The Secret To Styling Her Pixie Cut
It seems like only yesterday that Tiffany Haddish shaved her hair off, but it’s actually been a minute. In the two years since, the actor and comedian has embraced her buzzcut which eventually grew out into a chic pixie (and along the way, she also sported a number of gorgeous wigs and extensions). Now, Tiffany Haddish’s blonde pixie cut has become her signature, and she played up the look for the premiere of her new movie, Easter Sunday.
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
wmagazine.com
Bella Hadid Brings Back The Pencil Skirt On Date With Marc Kalman
On Tuesday, August 9, Bella Hadid stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for an intimate dinner date. The 25-year-old model has been bringing back a few fashion trends the past few months and her current favorite looks were in full display. Hadid has been enjoying her knee-high socks a...
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA・
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
PETS・
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez's Dance Rehearsal Outfit Includes Crocodile Leggings and a Birkin
Jennifer Lopez has Birkins on rotation—and some of them double as her gym bags. Yesterday, the Marry Me actress was seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles in an elevated sporty look that involved a rare white-and-gold Hermès Birkin bag. She carried the luxe piece while dressed in head-to-toe black. Her skintight ensemble consisted of black leggings in a metallic crocodile-skin print, a long-sleeved Kith Sport crop top with a faux turtleneck, and Nike sneakers.
