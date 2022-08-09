Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Related
Boise State’s Albertson’s Stadium Named One Of The Best Stadiums In The Country
The return of college football is now only a few weeks away. You can almost feel it in their air. As sad as it is to see summer go, that means it's time for fall and fall means one thing: football. People across the country will be cheering on their...
signalscv.com
West Ranch’s Andrew Meadow commits to Boise State
West Ranch High School varsity basketball player Andrew Meadow, a highly touted college prospect, committed to Boise State University on Thursday. Meadow made the announcement in front of hundreds of his classmates, who poured into West Ranch’s outdoor amphitheater to hear Meadow speak. “First and foremost, I want to...
KTVB
Boise State Football: Getting back to ‘the standard’
Today is the 12th anniversary of Boise State football’s first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated — on the 2010 College Football Preview issue. (See “This Day In Sports” below.) It was back when SI was still a big deal. That’s where the Broncos were at the time, in the middle of their 50-3 run from 2008-11. It’s a piece of history that will not repeat itself: a non-power conference underdog becoming elite. So when the current team talks about getting back to the “Boise State standard,” what should that standard be? The mountaintop would be a New Year’s Six game, but that’s not normal. Since Kellen Moore left, the Broncos have notched six 10-win seasons, with four of them eclipsing 11 victories — and two of those reaching 12. The standard in 2022 should be 10 wins, with a goal to overachieve that.
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
More than 600 Idaho National Guard soldiers leave Gowen Field for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. A group of Idaho soldiers also from the 116th mobilized for OSS in November 2021 and will return in October of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir
BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
Locally Owned Idaho Coffee Shop Named One of the Best Cups of Coffee in USA
In the Treasure Valley there are all kinds of ways to get your morning started. A sunrise run in the Foothills. Pancakes or an omelet at Goldy’s. A Mega Mary and football at Homestead. But there’s one way to start the morning that is not only enjoyable but necessary for so many of us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Popular Caldwell Drive-In “Passes Spatula” to New Owners
There is no shortage of food options in the Treasure Valley, that is for certain. Options are quite diverse if you go looking and with an area as rich in history and legacy as the Treasure Valley, there are some "local favorites" that stand out far more than the rest.
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
Comments / 0