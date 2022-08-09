ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

West Ranch’s Andrew Meadow commits to Boise State

West Ranch High School varsity basketball player Andrew Meadow, a highly touted college prospect, committed to Boise State University on Thursday. Meadow made the announcement in front of hundreds of his classmates, who poured into West Ranch’s outdoor amphitheater to hear Meadow speak. “First and foremost, I want to...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State Football: Getting back to ‘the standard’

Today is the 12th anniversary of Boise State football’s first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated — on the 2010 College Football Preview issue. (See “This Day In Sports” below.) It was back when SI was still a big deal. That’s where the Broncos were at the time, in the middle of their 50-3 run from 2008-11. It’s a piece of history that will not repeat itself: a non-power conference underdog becoming elite. So when the current team talks about getting back to the “Boise State standard,” what should that standard be? The mountaintop would be a New Year’s Six game, but that’s not normal. Since Kellen Moore left, the Broncos have notched six 10-win seasons, with four of them eclipsing 11 victories — and two of those reaching 12. The standard in 2022 should be 10 wins, with a goal to overachieve that.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Idaho Education
Boise, ID
Sports
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Idaho State#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Boise State#Athletics Master Village#Minico Storm#Fall Camp#Mdt
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir

BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC

Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy