Today is the 12th anniversary of Boise State football’s first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated — on the 2010 College Football Preview issue. (See “This Day In Sports” below.) It was back when SI was still a big deal. That’s where the Broncos were at the time, in the middle of their 50-3 run from 2008-11. It’s a piece of history that will not repeat itself: a non-power conference underdog becoming elite. So when the current team talks about getting back to the “Boise State standard,” what should that standard be? The mountaintop would be a New Year’s Six game, but that’s not normal. Since Kellen Moore left, the Broncos have notched six 10-win seasons, with four of them eclipsing 11 victories — and two of those reaching 12. The standard in 2022 should be 10 wins, with a goal to overachieve that.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO