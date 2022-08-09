ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

’50s And ’60s Westerns Star Clu Gulager Dies At 93

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbeTe_0hAUGcwQ00
  • Clu Gulager passed away at 93.
  • He died of natural causes at his son’s home.
  • He was a star of many Westerns in the ’50s and ’60s.

Clu Gulager was one of the original cowboys on television. He starred in many TV westerns in the 1950s and 1960s and became an icon. His most famous western roles were in The Tall Man, Wagon Train, and The Virginians. His career continued into the ’70s and ’80s when he guest-starred on many popular shows such as Barnaby Jones, Hawaii Five-O, and Magnum P.I.

Clu never stopped working and delighted fans with a cameo in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If you’ve seen the film, you might recall when Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, visits a bookstore. Clu played the clerk.

Clu Gulager passed away at 93 years old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8dGy_0hAUGcwQ00
THE KILLERS, Clu Gulager, 1964 / Everett Collection

He recently passed away at the age of 93. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his final role. He was born William Martin Gulager but used his Cherokee nickname Clu in Hollywood. His father gave him the nickname after clu-clu birds were nesting at their home when he was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7uQ8_0hAUGcwQ00
THE VIRGINIAN, Randy Boone, Roberta Shore, Clu Gulager, 1962-1971 / Everett Collection

Clu attended college in Oklahoma and Texas and later won a one-year scholarship to study in Paris. He worked under Jean-Louis Barrault, a French actor and director. He returned home in 1952 and married actress Miriam Byrd-Nethery. They had two sons together, John and Tom, and remained married until she passed away in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gSP5_0hAUGcwQ00
OUT OF PRINT, Clu Gulager, 2014, ©Level 33 Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection

One of Clu’s greatest accomplishments was being nominated for the Best Short Film at Cannes for his film A Day with the Boys in 1969. He is survived by his sons.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Clu Gulager
Person
Margot Robbie
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerns#Cannes#Cowboys#Actor#Virginians#Magnum P I Clu#French
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy