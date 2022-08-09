ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping and assault from 2021.

On August 16th, 2021, a woman had been at a bar near NE Fourth Plain Blvd and Andresen Road. As she was leaving, a man allegedly forced her into his car at gunpoint.

A short time later, she was able to convince her kidnapper to stop at a nearby convenience store and call for help.

Vancouver Police released images from the store’s security camera.  If you recognize the man or know anything about the incident, call the Vancouver Police Tip Line at 360-487-7399.

The hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast join AM Extra to tell the full story.

Comments / 5

Ronald Lorenzen
1d ago

if they want the Publix help at finding this person or these men maybe it would help if they gave a better picture of the man so you could actually see what he looks like just saying

Seneca Xavi
2d ago

someone knows something but you telling me they didn’t get the license plate or nothing or a sketch artist

