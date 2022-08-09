As a reminder, you can earn double Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of three consecutive nights at greater than 700 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties worldwide through Tuesday, February 28, 2023 — you must check out on that date — which means that you will earn ten points per dollar which is spent on the base rate and qualifying charges incurred instead of the typical five points per dollar…

TRAVEL ・ 11 HOURS AGO