Pearl police warn neighbors about phone scam
PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pearl police, along with other surrounding cities, have received reports of people getting phone calls asking for money because of outstanding tickets or warrants.
Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that’s being used in the scam is 601-939-7000.
Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that's being used in the scam is 601-939-7000.

Police said you should not give out your financial information over the phone.
