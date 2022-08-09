Read full article on original website
Wind-swept umbrella impales woman on South Carolina beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Video captures throngs of spotted lanternflies swarming N.J. apartment building
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Cool animals; new Italian restaurant; Walmart warehouse: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 11, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 87; Low: 65. Cloudy. Cool creatures: As Pennsylvania’s summers grow consistently hotter, local zoos such as the Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax are putting in extra legwork to make sure the animals stay comfortable and humans stay safe.
Pa. has avoided large wildfires, but that could change, scientists say
Wildfires could someday make their way into the Keystone State and possibly into your backyard, climate, fire and forestry scientists say. As wildfires become increasingly common across the western United States, Pennsylvania and its residents have so far remained insulated from the flames destroying communities worldwide. But forest and climate...
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
Pennsylvania ranks among top 10 worst states for burnout, says study
“Burnout” is defined as “physical or mental collapse caused by overwork or stress.”. If you find yourself relating to this phenomenon, you’re not alone: A recent study has found the top worst states where burnout occurs. One of them happens to be Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania among...
Teen dies after incident involving wood chipper: Pa. state police
Update: Pa. teen dies after clothes get pulled into wood chipper: authorities. A 17-year-old boy died after an incident involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police confirm. The incident was reported at 1:39 p.m. in the 3700 block of Excelsior Road, Trooper Nathan...
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
What sundae toppings are most popular in Pa.? Yes or no to sprinkles?
While most Americans prefer an ice cream sundae made with vanilla as the base, who says butter pecan or chocolate can’t be used?. Shane Co., a jewelry store, however, recently decided to try to determine what are each state’s most popular ice cream sundae toppings. Sounds like a worthwhile project to us.
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
This is Pennsylvania’s favorite food truck order, study says
Ah, food trucks—tasty beacons of fast and delicious delights ‘round the country. But what fast and delicious delight does Pennsylvania’s population gravitate towards the most? Try guessing before reading on to find out. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s most popular dog name is this, says study. This study...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
Employee overrode alarm 460 times before toxic waste spilled into Michigan river
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Where is Alabama’s governor? Her office refuses to say | Opinion
This is an opinion column. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. Here’s what I can tell you. About three weeks ago, I began hearing that Ivey’s health had taken a turn. Such rumors are not uncommon, especially since her bout with lung cancer three years ago, but this time there was a peculiar specificity that made me think there was something more to it.
FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers: sources say
UPDATE: This post has been updated with a statement from U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in which Perry said his lawyers have been told he is not a target of an investigation that resulted in an FBI seizure of his cell phone earlier this week. Federal investigators delivered subpoenas or paid...
See where Pa. cities rank among those where inflation is growing the most
The nation’s year-over-year inflation rate stood at 9.1% in June, making it the highest inflation has been in over 40 years. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, other factors like the Russian invasion/war in Ukraine as well as labor shortages are causing the rise in inflation. Though, inflation continues...
