ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Wind-swept umbrella impales woman on South Carolina beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said. The umbrella was blown from from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
GARDEN CITY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sunrise, FL
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
KEMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#The Dune#Accident#Hutchinson Island
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

This is Pennsylvania’s favorite food truck order, study says

Ah, food trucks—tasty beacons of fast and delicious delights ‘round the country. But what fast and delicious delight does Pennsylvania’s population gravitate towards the most? Try guessing before reading on to find out. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s most popular dog name is this, says study. This study...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Where is Alabama’s governor? Her office refuses to say | Opinion

This is an opinion column. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. Here’s what I can tell you. About three weeks ago, I began hearing that Ivey’s health had taken a turn. Such rumors are not uncommon, especially since her bout with lung cancer three years ago, but this time there was a peculiar specificity that made me think there was something more to it.
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy